Piers Morgan Tells LBC Boris Johnson Is Using The "Trump Playbook"

Piers Morgan tells LBC Boris Johnson doesn't have "quite the backbone that Trump has" and could struggle when it comes to Brexit.

Mr Morgan was referring to an interview between Nick Ferrari and Tory leadership frontrunner Boris Johnson where the Conservative MP refused 26 times to answer one simple question.

"He was just asked a simple question," Piers Morgan said, "when was that picture taken, that you guys all leaked to the press whilst professing to wanna protect your privacy."

The Good Morning Britain host said Boris was unable to answer a simple question "twenty odd times," citing his private life. but Piers said Boris put the photo out there in the first place.

He said: "if he wants to run the country I need better answers to simple questions.

"Because when he looks you in the eye and says 'I can fix Brexit' we have to trust him and if we can't trust him on 80% of his life, then what can we trust him on."

When it came to Mr Johnson and the US President, Piers said: "Boris is borrowing from the Trump playbook in many ways.

"He's whacking the media, he's refusing to answer a lot of simple questions."

Mr Morgan was giving his views on a wide range of subjects. Picture: PA/LBC

The TV host told LBC there were a lot of similarities between Boris Johnson and President Trump, but he warned that Mr Johnson might be unable to get a deal with Brussels, saying he wasn't sure the former Foreign Secretary had "quite the backbone that Trump has."

He said he would be surprised if Boris went back to the EU and was able to reopen negotiations, warning if Boris did attempt to leave with a no-deal Brexit, then there could be a General Election.

"We have Boris against Jeremy Corbyn and who knows how that would play out." Mr Morgan suggested it could go "either way," adding these could be "quite unnerving times for the country."