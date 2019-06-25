Breaking News

Boris Johnson Refuses To Answer Question About Couple Picture 26 TIMES

25 June 2019, 10:17 | Updated: 25 June 2019, 10:30

Boris Johnson refused 26 times to answer a question about when the picture of him with girlfriend Carrie Symonds was taken.

The front pages of most of today's newspapers are of the frontrunner to be the next Prime Minister with his girlfriend sitting at a wooden table in the middle of a field.

Nick Ferrari suggested the picture was old - judging by his haircut at the time - and asked again and again when the picture was taken.

But Mr Johnson refused to answer.

Boris Johnson refused to answer questions about this picture
Boris Johnson refused to answer questions about this picture. Picture: Boris Johnson / LBC

Nick asked him: "Are you telling me that as a journalist, the private life of a future is not of interest?"

Mr Johnson said: "Of course it is of interest. I understand that. Newspapers and other media outlets are going to want to print and speculate about what they choose.

"The difficulty is that the minute you say one thing, you are bringing your loved ones into the public domain in a way that is not fair."

Nick responded: "Well where did the picture come from today?"

Mr Johnson refused to answer, so Nick asked him again. And again. And again.

Nick eventually put to him: "This is quite an old picture, isn't it?"

It was a remarkable conversation - watch it at the top of the page.

