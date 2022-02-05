Middlesbrough fan arrested after leaving behind son, 11, to go drinking for FA Cup win

5 February 2022, 14:22

An army of 10,000 Boro fans travelled from the North East
An army of 10,000 Boro fans travelled from the North East. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

A Middlesbrough fan has been arrested on suspicion of child neglect after leaving his 11-year-old in a hotel to celebrate his team's FA Cup win over Manchester United.

Police said he "went into town celebrating their victory" after leaving his child behind.

Greater Manchester Police's Stretford Twitter account added that an "unhappy mum" had to travel from the North East to pick him up.

Nearly 10,000 Boro fans travelled to watch the shock result, which saw the Championship side dump out Man Utd on penalties.

"Boro away fan arrested for child neglect last night, after choosing to leave his 11yr child in the hotel after the game whilst he went into town celebrating their victory drinking," police said.

"We have looked after the child with an unhappy mum on her way down from N/East to collect him."

The game's aftermath was also mired by racial abuse of Man Utd's Anthony Elanga on social media. The 19-year-old missed his penalty.

He was backed by teammate Marcus Rashford, who was also subjected to racist abuse after missing his penalty in the Euro 2020 final loss to Italy in the summer.

"Anthony Elanga. Get that head of yours up immediately," he wrote on Twitter.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

The Queen cut into a cake to kick off her celebrations

'I don't matter?' Queen's quip as she kicks off Platinum Jubilee celebrations

Moroccan authorities and firefighters work to rescue five-year-old boy Rayan

Rescue workers race to save Moroccan boy, 5, who fell down 105ft well

The shooting broke out at a bar in Virginia

One killed and four injured after shooting at Virginia bar

The driver who intervened in the Maida Vale killing, in which Yasmin Chkaifi died, spoke out

Maida Vale 'hero' driver speaks after release: 'If you see evil it's your duty to stop it'

The discovery was made as part of the HS2 project

HS2: Beheaded remains among 400 burials in newly-discovered Roman cemetery

Two teenagers were convicted over Hussain's death

Robbers jailed for killing hero teenager who tried to save mother from armed intruders

Jimmy Carr has been criticised over a Holocaust joke

'Truly disturbing': Jimmy Carr under fire for Holocaust and Traveller joke

Pubs and bars are set to raise prices in coming months.

Cost of living crisis: Pubs and bars set to hike prices 11% amid spiralling costs

Mr Johnson has faced fresh calls to resign over the latest claims.

PM faces fresh calls to resign amid claims 'boozy photo at birthday bash handed to Met'

A UK ticket-holder has won the EuroMillions jackpot.

Lucky UK ticket-holder scoops up EuroMillions jackpot worth £109m

Rescuers were seen at the Rettenbach glacier near Soelden, where another avalanche happened earlier on Friday.

Five people killed and one injured following avalanche in Austrian Alps

Machete-wielding teens were seen fighting on a south London bus.

Terrifying video shows teens fight with sword and knife in London bus brawl

Robert Hooper, 57, has been cleared of dangerous driving and criminal damage.

'My home is my castle': Farmer who flipped car on his land in parking row is cleared

PC Daniel Francis killed charity worker Andrew Brown in 2019.

Speeding Met cop weeps as he is spared jail for killing charity worker on zebra crossing

Alex Morgan

Man charged with murdering second woman six months before killing a mum

Lord Ahmed arriving at Sheffield Crown Court to be sentenced after being found guilty of sex assaults against two children.

Shamed former Labour peer Lord Ahmed jailed for 5 years for child sex offences in the 70s

Latest News

See more Latest News

The Turkish president

Turkish leader reveals positive Covid-19 test

Pedro Castillo

Turmoil as Peruvian leader sets second cabinet overhaul this week
Moroccan rescue efforts

Rescuers inch closer to five-year-old Moroccan boy trapped in well
A soldier seen through night vision

French and German leaders to visit Russia and Ukraine in bid to deter invasion
Nicaraguan journalist Miguel Mora speaks to the press (Alfredo Zuniga/AP)

Ex-presidential hopeful faces jail after conviction in Nicaragua
Protesters in Canada

GoFundMe ends fundraiser for Canada convoy protesters

MRC-University of Glasgow Centre for Virus Research

US death toll from Covid-19 hits 900,000

Pence Electoral Votes

Trump wrong in saying vice president could overturn election: Pence
Michael Avenatti Stormy Daniels

Michael Avenatti convicted of stealing Trump book cash from Stormy Daniels
A protester shovels snow from around protest vehicles, Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022 in Ottawa (AP)

Extra officers to be deployed to Canadian capital amid lorry protests

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Energy prices are on the rise as price caps are reviewed.

Cost of living crisis: How will the energy price cap rise affect you?
Sue Gray has found that the gatherings should not have taken place.

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated Partygate report
Travel restrictions and face masks are making a return from Tuesday.

Omicron rules explained: Where to wear face masks and when to self-isolate

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Carrie Johnson has 'destabilised government', PM's biographer says

Carrie Johnson has 'destabilised government', PM's biographer says
Head Gypsy: Jimmy Carr's Holocaust joke 'struck fear into my heart'

Head Gypsy: Jimmy Carr's Holocaust joke 'struck fear into my heart'
'Do the right thing!': Andrew Castle's scathing attack on Boris Johnson

'Do the right thing!': Andrew Castle's scathing attack on Boris Johnson
'Progressive cuts' behind rise in child mental health disorders - Royal College of Psychiatrists Chair

'Progressive cuts' behind rise in child mental health disorders, reveals top psychiatrist
James O'Brien moved by emotional lifelong Tory voter hurt by Boris Johnson

James O'Brien moved by emotional lifelong Tory voter hurt by Boris Johnson
PM 'within his rights' to make Jimmy Savile claim about Keir Starmer, says Tory MP

PM 'within his rights' to make Jimmy Savile claim about Keir Starmer, says Tory MP
Some people won't have money left after paying for essentials, warns Shadow Chancellor

Some people won't have money left after paying for essentials, warns Rachel Reeves
My kids are bedbound in onesies to keep warm, struggling caller tells James O'Brien

My kids are bedbound in onesies to keep warm, struggling caller tells James O'Brien
2022 is going to be a good year for economic growth - Sir Martin Sorrell

2022 is going to be a good year for economic growth - Sir Martin Sorrell
Deputy leader of Reclaim Party forgets what party he's Deputy Leader of

Deputy leader of Reclaim Party mistakes what party he's Deputy Leader of

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police