Middlesbrough fan arrested after leaving behind son, 11, to go drinking for FA Cup win

An army of 10,000 Boro fans travelled from the North East. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

A Middlesbrough fan has been arrested on suspicion of child neglect after leaving his 11-year-old in a hotel to celebrate his team's FA Cup win over Manchester United.

Police said he "went into town celebrating their victory" after leaving his child behind.

Greater Manchester Police's Stretford Twitter account added that an "unhappy mum" had to travel from the North East to pick him up.

Nearly 10,000 Boro fans travelled to watch the shock result, which saw the Championship side dump out Man Utd on penalties.

"Boro away fan arrested for child neglect last night, after choosing to leave his 11yr child in the hotel after the game whilst he went into town celebrating their victory drinking," police said.

"We have looked after the child with an unhappy mum on her way down from N/East to collect him."

'Boro away fan arrested for child neglect last night, after choosing to leave his 11yr child in the hotel after the game whilst he went into town celebrating their victory drinking. We have looked after the child with an unhappy mum on her way down from N/East to collect him. — GMP Stretford (@GMPstretford) February 5, 2022

The game's aftermath was also mired by racial abuse of Man Utd's Anthony Elanga on social media. The 19-year-old missed his penalty.

He was backed by teammate Marcus Rashford, who was also subjected to racist abuse after missing his penalty in the Euro 2020 final loss to Italy in the summer.

"Anthony Elanga. Get that head of yours up immediately," he wrote on Twitter.