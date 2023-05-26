Man, 19, arrested over alleged rape of girl, 15, after police told schoolgirl 'attacked in the sea' at Bournemouth

Police were told of an alleged rape in the sea in Bournemouth. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

A man has been in connection with an alleged rape of a schoolgirl in the sea at Bournemouth beach.

Gabriel Marinoaica, of Walsall in the West Midlands, has been told to appear at Poole Magistrates Court on June 16 to face one charge of rape and four of sexual assault.

It comes after Dorset Police was told that a 15-year-old girl was attacked in the sea near to the Oceanarium at the town on the southern coast.

A spokesman for the force said: "A man is due to appear in court in connection with the reported rape of a teenage girl at Bournemouth beach.

"Detectives from Dorset Police's Major Crime Investigation Team (MCIT) have been carrying out detailed inquiries into the report that a 15-year-old girl was raped in the sea near to the Oceanarium at round 4pm on Sunday July 18 2021.

The alleged rape is claimed to have happened near the Oceanarium in Bournemouth. Picture: Alamy

"As part of the investigation, a 19-year-old man from the Walsall area in the West Midlands was arrested in connection with the incident.

"He has now been issued with a postal requisition to appear at Poole Magistrates' Court on Friday June 16 2023 for an offence of rape and four counts of sexual assault."

Detective Inspector Mark Jenkins, of MCIT, said: "Dorset Police takes all reports of rape and sexual offences extremely seriously and we ensure victims are fully supported throughout the investigation.

"In this case, extensive and lengthy inquiries, followed by a detailed submission to the Crown Prosecution Service, have led to them authorising charges in this case.

"We have kept the victim and their family closely informed throughout and will continue this support through the court processes.

"This matter is now the subject of court proceedings, and it would therefore be inappropriate for us to comment any further at this stage.

"It is vital that the judicial process is allowed to follow its course and I would like to remind the public that there should be no commentary or sharing of information online or on social media that could potentially prejudice these proceedings."