Cancer-stricken campaigner Deborah James says goodbye in emotional post

A heartbreaking social media post by podcaster Deborah James reveals she does not know "how long I've got left" after beginning hospice at home care for her terminal bowel cancer.

She said in an Instagram post that it was "the message I never wanted to write" but her body "simply isn't playing ball".

The popular host of the podcast You, Me and the Big C said even a "magic new breakthrough" will not be able to help her – but she has "no regrets".

Ms James was diagnosed with bowel cancer in 2016 and has become famous for her candid updates about her condition.

She wrote to her 400,000 Instagram followers: "The message I never wanted to write. We have tried everything, but my body simply isn't playing ball.

"My active care has stopped and I am now moved to hospice at home care, with my incredible family all around me and the focus is on making sure I'm not in pain and spending time with them.

"Nobody knows how long I've got left but I'm not able to walk, I'm sleeping most of the days, and most things I took for granted are pipe dreams.

"I know we have left no stone unturned. But even with all the innovative cancer drugs in the world or some magic new breakthrough, my body just can’t continue anymore.

"In over 5 years of writing about how I thought it would be my final Christmas, how I wouldn't see my 40th birthday nor see my kids go to secondary school - I never envisaged writing the one where I would actually say goodbye.

"I think it’s been the rebellious hope in me.

"But I don’t think anyone can say the last 6 months has exactly been kind! It's all heartbreaking to be going through but I'm surrounded by so much love that if anything can help me through I hope that will."

She has encouraged people to donate to charities like Cancer Research UK, Bowel Cancer UK and the Royal Marsden Cancer Charity.

Her Bowelbabe Fund for Cancer Research has raised more than £675,000 and can be donated to online.

"Please buy me a drink to see me out this world, by donating the cost to @bowelbabefund which will enable us to raise funds for further life saving research into cancer. To give more Deborahs more time!

"Right now for me it's all about taking it a day at a time, step by step and being grateful for another sunrise. My whole family are around me and we will dance through this together, sunbathing and laughing (I'll cry!!) at every possible moment!

"You are all incredible, thank you for playing your part in my journey."