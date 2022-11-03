Boy, 12, left with 'significant burns' by thugs who set fire to him - after asking if he 'wanted to see a magic trick'

Bancroft Park, where the attack took place. Picture: Google Street View

By Kit Heren

A 12=year-old boy has been left with "significant burns" by two men who set fire to him, after they first approached him to ask if he wanted to see a magic trick.

The boy was with a friend in Bancroft Park Blackpool on Tuesday night when the two thugs came up.

The men then set fire to the boy's t-shirt with a cigarette lighter before disappearing.

The boy was helped by a passer-by who stopped and took him to hospital. Much of his torso is covered in burns after the attack, which took place at about 8pm or 9pm on Tuesday.

Police said the first suspect was tall, wearing a black hoodie with the hood pulled up, a black mask, black trousers with pockets on the legs and black leather gloves.

The second offender was smaller, also wearing a black hoody with the hood up, black joggers and fingerless gloves. He covered his face with his hand.

Det Insp Kirsty Wyatt, of Blackpool CID, said: 'This was a horrific assault on a young boy and he has suffered some really significant burn injuries which will need on-going hospital treatment.

"I would appeal to anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area at around the time of the attack to come forward and speak to us.

"We will have extra patrols in the area over the coming days and I would urge anyone with information or concerns to speak to an officer.

"Anyone with information can also call 101 quoting log 1344 of November 1st. Alternatively contact independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."