Boy, 14, arrested on suspicion of rape after 'incident' at Manchester nightclub

The alleged incident happened on Manchester's Bloom Street. Picture: Google Maps/Alamy

By Daisy Stephens

A 14-year-old boy was arrested after a report of a rape at a nightclub in Manchester.

Police said officers were called to a premises on Bloom Street in the city just after 5am on Wednesday.

The boy was arrested on suspicion of rape and has since been bailed pending further investigation, Greater Manchester Police said.

Police said the victim is being supported by specialist services and a number of lines of inquiry are being followed up.

Bloom nightclub issued a statement on Thursday saying it had closed "to allow for a complete investigation".

It said: "Due to the severity of an incident which occurred in the club on Wednesday, Bloom Manchester will be closed to allow for a complete investigation to take place."