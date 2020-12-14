Boy, 14, charged with murder of 12-year-old Roberts Buncis in Lincolnshire

14 December 2020, 08:58

A 14-year-old has been charged with murder
A 14-year-old has been charged with murder. Picture: PA

By Patrick Grafton-Green

A teenager has been charged with murdering a 12-year-old boy who was found dead in Lincolnshire.

Roberts Buncis’ body was found on a patch of common land in the village of Fishtoft, near Boston, on Saturday.

Lincolnshire Police named the victim on Monday.

The force added in a statement: "A 14-year-old boy has been charged with his murder. He has been remanded and will appear at court this morning."

Police also confirmed that a 19-year-old man arrested on Saturday on suspicion of murder remains in police custody.

Detective Superintendent Martyn Parker said previously: "This is a devastating incident in which a young boy has lost his life. The impact will no doubt be felt greatly in the community and beyond.

"We are working with those affected to keep them informed and offer our support.

"I want to reassure the public that we will do all in our power to meticulously investigate the circumstances of this young boy's death and we would urge anyone who has any information that could support this investigation to get in touch."

The force appealed for anyone with CCTV covering the junction of Freiston Road and Woodthorpe Avenue and the entire length of Wing Drive and Alcorn Green between 8pm on Friday and 10.22am on Saturday to come forward.

Anyone with information can call police on 101 quoting the reference 116 of December 12; email force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk quoting the same reference, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.

