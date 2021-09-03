Boy, 14, punched and 'stamped on head' in homophobic attack in St Helens

3 September 2021, 11:15

Police are investigating reports of a homophobic attack on a 14-year-old
Police are investigating reports of a homophobic attack on a 14-year-old. Picture: PA

By Asher McShane

A boy aged 14 was punched and is said to have had his head 'stamped on' by a gang of thugs who targeted him with homophobic insults.

Merseyside Police are investigating after receiving reports of the homophobic attack which happened in Haydock in St Helens yesterday evening.

The boy and a female friend were walking together at around 7.40pm when they were subjected to verbal abuse by a gang of youths.

Police said the boy was punched in the face after being targeted with homophobic slurs.

The boy's mother described how the attackers split her son's lip before they "stamped on his head as he was on the ground".

Merseyside Police said: "Detectives are appealing for information following reports of a homophobic assault in Haydock yesterday, Monday 30 August."

"At around 7.40pm, a 14-year-old boy was walking with a female friend on Clipsey Lane, near to Tesco Express, when the female was subject of a verbal altercation from youths, who then subjected the boy to homophobic abuse, before he was punched to the face, causing swelling.

"The same group were allegedly responsible for assaulting two females who attended a short time later, also causing bruising. Enquiries are ongoing to identify those responsible."

