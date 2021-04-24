Boy, 14, stabbed to death in broad daylight named by police

Fares Maatou died at the scene of the attack in Barking Road, Newham, on Friday afternoon. Picture: PA

By Kate Buck

A 14-year-old boy who was stabbed to death in broad daylight in east London has been named by police.

The Metropolitan Police said it was called to the location shortly before 4pm where the teenager was found with stab injuries.

Despite the efforts of the emergency services he was pronounced dead half an hour later.

The force said officers believe Fares was attacked with "a large bladed item".

A 14-year-old boy and a 15-year-old boy were arrested on suspicion of murder on Friday, while another 15-year-old boy was arrested in connection with the incident, police said.

People place flowers at the scene in Barking Road, East Ham, where 14-year-old Fares Maatou was knifed to death. Picture: PA

A post-mortem is still due to take place.

A pile of floral tributes and some balloons were placed outside the Zzetta Soul Fired Pizza restaurant on Barking Road.

Detective Chief Inspector Perry Benton, of specialist crime, said: "Fares's family are, of course, absolutely devastated.

"I have assured them of my total commitment to bringing to justice those responsible for this senseless killing. They will be supported by specialist officers at every stage of what will be a terrible ordeal for them in the weeks, months and years ahead.

"We have already seen fantastic support and received a good deal of information from local people.

"I thank them for that, and ask anyone with information or any witnesses who have yet to speak with police to please come forward and tell officers what they know.

"We are piecing together the picture of what happened on Friday afternoon and every fragment of that picture will be crucial.

"Three boys have been arrested and they remain in police custody.

"This is a fast-moving investigation and there will be further developments."