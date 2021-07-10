Boy, 15, charged with murder of boy and attempted murder of two others

A 15-year-old boy has been charged with murder and attempted murder. Picture: PA

By Kate Buck

A 15-year-old boy has been charged with the murder and attempted murder of two teenagers.

Tamim Ian Habimana, also 15, died after being stabbed in Woolwich, south-east London shortly after 5.20pm on Monday.

A 15-year-old boy was due to appear at Bromley Magistrates' Court on Saturday charged over the death.

He is also charged with the attempted murder of another 15-year-old and possession of an offensive weapon.

Two other boys, aged 14 and 15, remain in custody at a police station in south London, having also been arrested on suspicion of Tamim's murder.

Tamim's death came hours before the unrelated knife death of another teenager in London.

Tamim Ian Habimana, also 15, died after being stabbed in Woolwich, south-east London shortly after 5.20pm on Monday. Picture: PA

A 29-year-old man continues to be questioned over the murder of Keane Flynn-Harling, 16, in Lambeth, south London, later on Monday night.

The families of both victims are being supported by specially trained officers.

The number of violent teenage deaths in London this year could be one of the worst in nearly a decade.

As of Tuesday, a total of 21 teenagers had been killed in just over six months this year in the capital, leading to concerns that the grim tally for the whole year will exceed the previous high of 27 in 2017.

This would mean the highest teenage death toll since 2012.