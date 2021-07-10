Boy, 15, charged with murder of boy and attempted murder of two others

10 July 2021, 13:27

A 15-year-old boy has been charged with murder and attempted murder
A 15-year-old boy has been charged with murder and attempted murder. Picture: PA

By Kate Buck

A 15-year-old boy has been charged with the murder and attempted murder of two teenagers.

Tamim Ian Habimana, also 15, died after being stabbed in Woolwich, south-east London shortly after 5.20pm on Monday.

A 15-year-old boy was due to appear at Bromley Magistrates' Court on Saturday charged over the death.

He is also charged with the attempted murder of another 15-year-old and possession of an offensive weapon.

Two other boys, aged 14 and 15, remain in custody at a police station in south London, having also been arrested on suspicion of Tamim's murder.

Tamim's death came hours before the unrelated knife death of another teenager in London.

Tamim Ian Habimana, also 15, died after being stabbed in Woolwich, south-east London shortly after 5.20pm on Monday
Tamim Ian Habimana, also 15, died after being stabbed in Woolwich, south-east London shortly after 5.20pm on Monday. Picture: PA

A 29-year-old man continues to be questioned over the murder of Keane Flynn-Harling, 16, in Lambeth, south London, later on Monday night.

The families of both victims are being supported by specially trained officers.

The number of violent teenage deaths in London this year could be one of the worst in nearly a decade.

As of Tuesday, a total of 21 teenagers had been killed in just over six months this year in the capital, leading to concerns that the grim tally for the whole year will exceed the previous high of 27 in 2017.

This would mean the highest teenage death toll since 2012.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Malta is now requiring proof of vaccination from visitors in hopes of stemming the latest rise in coronavirus infections

Malta becomes first EU nation to demand tourists show proof of Covid jab
England will take on Italy on Sunday

England v Italy: Kick-off time, how to watch and build-up for the Euro 2020 final
Alice Hodgkinson had been missing since July 1

Body of missing English teacher Alice Hodgkinson found in Japan
Max Woosey spent Monday night at ZSL London Zoo before moving on to the Downing Street garden

Charity camper, 11, meets PM after pitching up in No10 garden
England could play in similar weather conditions to the 1966 World Cup team.

Euro 2020: England to play final in same weather as 1966 World Cup team
EE will give all customers free data between 6pm and midnight on Sunday

EE grants customers free data for Sunday evening's Euro final

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Ex-police chief: Womens' faith in justice system destroyed amid Everard trial

Ex-police chief: Womens' faith in justice system destroyed amid Everard case
Test and Trace is 'a success', Dido Harding insists - James O'Brien responds

Test and Trace is 'a success', Dido Harding insists - James O'Brien responds
'She was just walking home': the impact of Sarah Everard's murder

'She was just walking home': the impact of Sarah Everard's murder
James O'Brien: I don't trust the absolute cavalcade of clown cars that constitute the Cabinet

James O'Brien: I don't trust the cavalcade of clown cars that constitute the Cabinet
The YouTuber was speaking to LBC

YouTuber Oli London defends 'identifying as Korean' after 'racial transition surgery'
'I'll never wash it, it smells like Mason,' shirt-winning England fan tells LBC.

'I'll never wash it': Girl, 10, who cried tears of joy after Mason Mount gave her shirt

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Cladding Crisis

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

Immigration

London

London