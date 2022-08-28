Boy, 15, fighting for his life in hospital after being stabbed in east London

The stabbing happened in Uvedale Road. Picture: Google Maps

By Will Taylor

A 15-year-old boy is fighting for his life after being stabbed in east London.

Police, paramedics and an air ambulance were sent to Uvedale Road in Dagenham just before 7.30pm on Saturday to reports of a male getting stabbed.

They found the boy with a stab injury and treated him at the scene before taking him to hospital.

The Metropolitan Police said his condition is being treated as life-threatening.

"Detectives from the Met's East Area CID are investigating. There have been no arrests at this time. Enquiries into the circumstances are ongoing," the force added.

Anyone with information can call 101 with reference CAD 6527/27 Aug or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.