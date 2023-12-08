Boy, 16, arrested on suspicion of murder of mother-of-two shot dead in Hackney

Tributes have been paid to Lianne after she was shot dead outside her home in east London. Picture: Facebook

By Asher McShane

A teenage boy has been arrested on suspicion of the murder of Lianne Gordon, who was shot dead in Hackney in a suspected case of mistaken identity.

Ace said this morning that the boy had been arrested in the early hours and remains in custody.

Detective Chief Inspector Jo Yorke, who is leading the investigation, said: “While this arrest marks a significant development in this investigation, I would like to reiterate my appeal for anyone with information to come forward.

“I have a team of dedicated and experienced officers working tirelessly to ensure Lianne’s family and friends get the answers they so desperately need; if you can help then please get in touch.”

Lianne was described by neighbours as "a beautiful soul". She died at the scene of the shooting and a 20-year-old man and 16-year-old boy were hurt in the attack in Vine Close, Hackney, on Tuesday evening.

Flowers were laid outside a police cordon alongside a card which said: "To Lianne: Such a beautiful soul gone too soon!" Shohid Auddin, a resident of Vine Close, told reporters Ms Gordon had recently come back from a holiday.

He said: "She was very nice and chatty, she talked to us all the time.

"My mum doesn't speak English but they understood each other. She had two children - my youngest daughter was the same age as hers.

"She used to talk to everybody, I never saw her upset, she was always smiling."

Lucinda Leadette, 68, whose family were friends with Ms Gordon, described her as "bubbly and outgoing".

Police said they were called at 18:28hrs on Tuesday to reports of a shooting outside an address in Vine Close, a cul-de-sac near Hackney Downs in East London.

Officers attended along with paramedics from the London Ambulance Service.

Three people were found with gunshot wounds.

Despite the efforts of the emergency services, Lianne Gordon, 42, died at the scene.

Her next of kin have been informed and continue to be supported by specialist officers.

Two other people, a 20-year-old man and a 16-year-old boy, were taken to hospital for treatment before being discharged.

Anyone with information can call 020 8345 3865, use 101 or message via ‘X’ @MetCC or Crimestoppers anonymously either online or by calling 0800 555 111.