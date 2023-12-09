Boy, 16, charged with murder of Lianne Gordon and two counts of attempted murder in Hackney shooting

Undated handout photo issued by Metropolitan Police of Lianne Gordon. A 16-year-old boy has been charged with the murder of Lianne, who was shot dead in Hackney, east London, the Metropolitan Police said. Issue date: Friday December 8, 2023. Picture: Alamy

By Christian Oliver

A 16-year-old boy has been charged with the murder of a woman who was shot dead in Hackney, east London, on Tuesday evening.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Lianne Gordon, 42, died at the scene as a 20-year-old man and a 16-year-old boy were taken to hospital with serious injuries on Tuesday evening.

The boy has also been charged with the attempted murder the 20-year-old and 16-year-old, the Metropolitan Police said.

He was further charged with possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life and with possession with intent to supply Class A drugs (crack cocaine and heroin).

The boy will appear in custody at Barkingside Magistrates' Court on Monday.

Mayor of Hackney Caroline Woodley and Metropolitan Police Detective Chief Superintendent James Conway, issue a statement near to the scene in Vine Close, Hackney, east London, where a Lianne Gordon died. Picture date: Wednesday December 6, 2023. Picture: Alamy

Lianne was described by neighbours as "a beautiful soul". She died at the scene of the shooting and a 20-year-old man and 16-year-old boy were hurt in the attack in Vine Close, Hackney, on Tuesday evening.

Flowers were laid outside a police cordon alongside a card which said: "To Lianne: Such a beautiful soul gone too soon!"

Shohid Auddin, a resident of Vine Close, told reporters Ms Gordon had recently come back from a holiday.

He said: "She was very nice and chatty, she talked to us all the time."My mum doesn't speak English but they understood each other. She had two children - my youngest daughter was the same age as hers.

"She used to talk to everybody, I never saw her upset, she was always smiling."

Police officers at the scene near Vine Close, Hackney, east London, following a shooting incident where a 42-year-old woman, named locally as Lianne Gordon died and two others were also found with gunshot wounds, December 6. Picture: Alamy

Lucinda Leadette, 68, whose family were friends with Ms Gordon, described her as "bubbly and outgoing".

Police said they were called at 18:28hrs on Tuesday to reports of a shooting outside an address in Vine Close, a cul-de-sac near Hackney Downs in East London.

Officers attended along with paramedics from the London Ambulance Service.

Three people were found with gunshot wounds. Despite the efforts of the emergency services, Ms Gordon died at the scene.

Her next of kin were informed and continue to be supported by specialist officers.

Anyone with information is asked to call 020 8345 3865, use 101 or message @MetCC via Twitter/X. Alternatively, you can contact independent charity Crimestoppers if you do not want to give your name, either online or by calling 0800 555 111.