Boy, 2, critically injured after dog attack in Worcestershire

28 March 2022, 17:25

West Mercia Police said the boy was in a critical condition in hospital
West Mercia Police said the boy was in a critical condition in hospital. Picture: Alamy

By Daisy Stephens

A little boy is in a critical condition after being injured by dogs.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

West Mercia Police said the two-year-old boy was involved in an incident at an address in Egdon, Worcestershire on Monday.

The force said the youngster's family attempted to take him to hospital themselves, but stopped at Worcester Countryside Centre on the advice of the ambulance service.

He was taken from there to Worcestershire Royal Hospital by ambulance, where he remains in a critical condition, police added.

Chief Inspector Fergus Green said: "This is an incredibly sad incident and our thoughts are with the young child and his family.

"I'd like to offer reassurance that the dogs involved have now been secured and removed from the property in Egdon, and therefore pose no risk to the public.

"A police presence will remain in place at both Worcester Countryside Centre and the address in Egdon for some time.

"Investigations are ongoing into the circumstances of the incident.

"We do not believe the dogs to be breeds banned under the Dangerous Dogs Act 1991.

"We will provide further updates on the case as soon as we are able to."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Syed Mohammed Kamran Haider was found guilty of murdering Nusayba

'Violent and controlling' man guilty of murdering ex-partner's one-year-old daughter

Abramovich was reportedly poisoned and lost his sight after Kyiv peace talks

Roman Abramovich 'lost sight after poisoning' during Ukraine peace talks

The attack happened near the Co-op Academy in Blackley, Manchester,

Girl, 11, taken to hospital after stabbing before school

A mum who used her Range Rover to try and move an Insulate Britain protestor has been banned from driving

Mum banned from driving after admitting 'nudging' Insulate Britain protester with 4x4

Wintry weather is set to return to the UK just as central heating becomes unaffordable for some

Cold snap set to hit UK with sleet and snow just as price of heating surges

Will Smith faces the possibility of losing his Oscar

Will Smith boasted of causing 'chaos' before Oscars as calls grow for him to lose award

Nicola Sturgeon with shipyard workers in 2015 when the yard won the ferries contract.

Ferries fiasco: Nicola Sturgeon says she will answer "all and any questions"

Cressida Dick quit as Met Police commissioner last month

Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick to leave her job next month

Dawn Butler has been diagnosed with breast cancer

'I thought I was dying': Labour MP Dawn Butler taking time off after cancer diagnosis

The 'ploughperson's' has replaced the 'Ploughman's' at The Tors pub in Devon.

Ploughman's lunch is cancelled: Backlash after 'woke pub' rebrands it as Ploughperson's

Will Smith danced the night away at the Vanity Fair Oscars after party, not long after slapping Chris Rock

Will Smith gets jiggy with it at Oscars party hours after slapping Chris Rock

Sir Keir Starmer has said "too many people" are "intolerant" of transgender issues

Starmer grapples with Labour's stance on trans rights and speaks out over 'intolerance'

Exclusive
Sir Keir said there are "practical reasons" that won't allow him housing a Ukrainian refugee.

Sir Keir says he can't offer his home to a Ukrainian refugee for 'practical reasons'

Exclusive
David Cameron said Boris Johnson is doing the 'right things' regarding Ukraine and that Putin has made Russia 'a pariah state'

Cameron: Putin needs to get the message - he's turned Russia a pariah state

The Duke of Cambridge could have gone further in condemning slavery, Sir Keir Starmer said

William 'could have gone further' in condemning slavery, says Sir Keir Starmer

Denzel Washington and Bradley Cooper stepped in to comfort Will Smith at the Oscars

Moment Denzel Washington and Bradley Cooper calm Will Smith after he slapped Chris Rock

Latest News

See more Latest News

Ron DeSantis

‘Don’t Say Gay’ Bill signed by Florida governor

Novaya Gazeta

Independent paper edited by Nobel Prize winner closes amid pressure from Moscow
Donald Trump

Donald Trump probably committed crimes in bid to subvert election result – judge
Shanghai under lockdown

China tackles growing Covid outbreak with lockdown and testing in Shanghai
Filipino and US senior officers unfurl a flag to launch the military exercises (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)

US and Filipino forces begin military manoeuvres in show of American firepower
Suhail al-Mazrouei

UAE energy chief doubles down on Opec alliance with Russia

Jacinda Ardern

Australia and New Zealand ‘concerned’ at Chinese deal with Solomon Islands
A Ukrainian policeman on night patrol

Volodymyr Zelensky: Only face-to-face talks with Vladimir Putin can end war
Strikers in India

Millions of workers go on strike across India demanding more rights
Foreign ministers and Antony Blinken

Co-operation on the agenda as Israel hosts meeting with four Arab nations

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Petrol prices are at an all time high thanks to crude oil increase

Why is petrol so expensive? And when will fuel costs go down?
There are several candidates that could take on the role.

Who will replace Cressida? Runners and riders for Met Commissioner
Energy prices are on the rise as price caps are reviewed.

Cost of living crisis: How will the energy price cap rise affect you?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Andrew Marr asked if Joe Biden is 'losing it'

Andrew Marr: Is Joe Biden losing it - and how does the West want this war to end?
Suicide bereaved mum backs Will Smith’s ‘passion’ in Chris Rock slap

Suicide-bereaved mum backs Will Smith's 'passion' in Chris Rock slap
Will Smith 'led by' Jada Pinkett-Smith to slap Chris Rock, caller claims

Will Smith 'led by' Jada Pinkett-Smith to slap Chris Rock, caller claims
Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale | Watch live from 8PM

The 'only way' that the war in Ukraine will end is if the country is successfully divided up, says Rachel

'Only way' Ukraine conflict will end is if Putin divides country up, Rachel Johnson argues
Camilla has called for a nine-to-five school day

Introduce a 9-5 school day, Camilla Tominey argues

Royals 'have been scroungers all their life' and 'should go', caller rages

Royals 'have been scroungers all their life' and 'should go', caller rages
Swarbrick on Sunday | Watch live from 10am

Swarbrick on Sunday 27/03 | Watch again

'Blood money': Ukrainian MP slams Sunak's wife for Russian operation

'Blood money': Ukrainian MP slams Sunak's wife for Russian operation
Ukraine refugee influx will make NHS waiting lists longer, caller fumes

Ukraine refugee influx will make NHS waiting lists longer, caller fumes

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police