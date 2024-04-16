Boy, 4, dies two days after house fire that killed his hero father who ran back into burning building to save him

16 April 2024, 17:38

Ethan Mason
Ethan Mason. Picture: Jessica Wilson/Gofundme

By StephenRigley

A four-year-old boy who was severely injured during a house inferno, which also claimed the life of his hero father who rescued him, has died. 

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Ethan Mason was pulled from the building on Warrington Road, Wigan, after his 'dad ran back inside to save his little boy', his family said. Tragically, his father, aged 45, died from his injuries.

The youngster was left critically injured and fighting for his life, having suffered 86 per cent burns to his body, his aunt Jessica Wilson said on a GoFundMe page.

Read More: Prince William announces return to public duties after Kate's cancer diagnosis

Read More: 'Britain’s strictest headteacher' wins legal challenge over school prayer ban as Muslim student's case dismissed

He was placed into an induced coma and underwent major surgery, but he died in hospital on Tuesday morning, police said.  

Four other people are still receiving treatment for their injuries.

Detective Inspector Lee Gridley, from GMP's Wigan district, said: "This is a devastating incident and all of our thoughts are with the family of this young boy, who had his entire life ahead of him.

"Together with the earlier death, this is a tragedy for the Wigan community and I know that many people will be shocked by this heartbreaking news. I hope people will join us in sending their absolute best wishes to all those involved in this incident, as they begin their journey in the healing process."

Emergency services responded to reports of a house fire at around 2.30am on Sunday. Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service said the first broke out in the kitchen before then spreading to the roof.

Ethan's aunt Jessica said the youngster's father ran back into the blazing home to rescue his boy. 

Writing on a GoFundMe page, which has raised almost £18,400 since the blaze, Jessica said: "We are all absolutely heartbroken, but my sister and her other children have lost absolutely everything."

The fire is not being treated as suspicious.

To donate go to https://www.gofundme.com/f/7n6ybs-barry-mason?qid=2f43b81245abf6b8f63c0330c44f5de4

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Rishi Sunak is facing a rebellion over his proposed smoking ban

Liz Truss turns on Rishi Sunak's flagship smoking ban as Tories revolt ahead of key vote

Former US president Donald Trump awaits the start of proceedings on the second day of jury selection at Manhattan Criminal Court in New York

More potential jurors dismissed as Trump’s hush money trial enters second day

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, China

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz presses China on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

Breaking
Flights at Birmingham Airport have been suspended

All flights at Birmingham Airport suspended after 'suspicious item' found on plane

The Microsoft logo

Microsoft invests £1.2bn in UAE-based AI firm G42

Soldiers and officers were finally allowed to grow a full beard after King Charles gave his approval last month

Beards on parade: Welsh Guards show off their facial hair after King Charles ended 100-year ban

Italy Israel Venice Biennale

Artist refuses to open Israeli pavilion at Venice Biennale until ceasefire

A Ukrainian serviceman in the Donetsk region, Ukraine

Ukraine president signs law to boost conscription to fend off Russian aggression

Women with glasses of beer pose for a photo on day one of the 188th Oktoberfest’beer festival in Munich, Germany, in 2023

Bavaria bans smoking cannabis at public festivals, Oktoberfest and beer gardens

Trump Hush Money

Trump returns to court in New York for second day of criminal trial

Dr Sarah Brown is fighting to keep her medical practice licence after she was jailed for 31 days

GP who could be struck off over Just Stop Oil protests says it is her 'fundamental duty to protect health and life'

Biden

US to work with 50 countries to stifle future pandemics

China Economy

China’s economy beats expectations to grow 5.3% in first quarter

Authorities attempted to shut down the NatCon conference

Chaos as authorities close down 'right-wing' conference with Farage and Braverman as speakers

Squatters who moved into Gordon Ramsay's £13 million London pub have been served papers, the group has said

Gordon Ramsay 'serves papers' to squatters in £13m pub who say they are forced to 'cancel' community soup kitchen

Australia Church Stabbing

Tensions rise in Australia after bishop and priest hurt in church knife attack

Latest News

See more Latest News

A flooded street in Orenburg, Russia

More homes flooded in Russian region bordering Kazakhstan as river levels rise

Israel Palestinians

Israel must stop settler attacks on Palestinians, UN human rights office says

Denmark Argentina

Argentina buys 24 of Denmark’s ageing F-16 fighter jets

Greece Olympics Paris Flame Lighting

Paris Olympics flame is lit at Greek cradle of ancient games

Nigel Farare pictured during the NatCon Conference

Police poised to shut down National Conservatism conference with Farage and Braverman as speakers
Flights will resume from October 27

easyJet cancels all flights to Israel for six months amid fears of wider regional conflict in Middle East
India Kashmir Boat Capsized

At least six dead as boat capsizes in Indian-controlled Kashmir

Prince William announced his first public engagements since news of the cancer diagnosis.

Prince William announces return to public duties after Kate's cancer diagnosis

Denmark Fire

Fire rages through historic Stock Exchange in Copenhagen

Arabian Peninsula Rain

Heavy rains lash UAE as death toll in Oman flooding rises to 18

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Dozens of influencers were sent samples of Meghan's new strawberry jam

Meghan Markle unveils first product from new lifestyle brand as dozens of influencers receive gift of strawberry jam
Prince Harry suffers major blow as he loses High Court appeal amid police protection row

Prince Harry suffers major blow as he loses High Court appeal amid police protection row

King Charles has condemned the 'senseless attack'.

King Charles 'utterly shocked and horrified' by Sydney stabbing as royals pay tribute to victims of 'senseless attack'

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Princess Kate revealed she was receiving treatment for cancer this evening.

Princess Kate: Now close the door, draw the curtains and focus on you!

We should be asking why Gen Z are struggling not reprimanding them for it, Natasha Devon argues.

Generation Sicknote: If Gen Z are struggling to work then that’s a reflection of the lack of support available to them
Sunak called for an end to the descent into 'mob rule'.

Sunak is blaming the fallout of his political losses on protests - and cutting off the lifeblood of our democracy
Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies
Premier League clubs should stump up money for policing, writes Henry Riley

Met Police chief is right to put the boot into the Premier League, writes Henry Riley

Image taken from the bridge of HMS Diamond, seen here firing her Sea Viper missiles in the Red Sea

Red Sea clashes with the Houthis must not be just a fight for freedom of navigation - but for freedom from Iran’s hostile actions too

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit