'Britain’s strictest headteacher' wins legal challenge over school prayer ban as Muslim student's case dismissed

16 April 2024, 11:03 | Updated: 16 April 2024, 11:29

The pupil took legal action against Michaela Community School in Brent, claiming its prayer ban policy was discriminatory and “uniquely” affected her faith
The pupil took legal action against Michaela Community School in Brent, claiming its prayer ban policy was discriminatory and “uniquely” affected her faith. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

A Muslim student at ‘Britain’s strictest school’ has lost a High Court challenge over a ban on prayer rituals.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

A pupil took legal action against Michaela Community School in Brent, claiming its policy effectively amounted to a prayer ban. The pupil argued the school's stance was discriminatory and “uniquely” affected her faith due to its ritualised nature.

She argued the school's stance on prayer - one of the five pillars of Islam - unlawfully breached her right to religious freedom and was "the kind of discrimination which makes religious minorities feel alienated from society".

The school, founded and led by headteacher Katharine Birbalsingh, who has described herself as Britain's strictest head teacher, argued its prayer policy was justified after it faced death and bomb threats linked to religious observance on site.

Ms Birbalsingh posted online after the case was dismissed: “A school should be free to do what is right for the pupils it serves.

“The court’s decision is therefore a victory for all schools.

“Schools should not be forced by one child and her mother to change its approach simply because they have decided they don’t like something at the school.

“Multiculturalism works at Michaela not because we’ve emptied the identity space of the school in order to accommodate difference, but because we have a clear identity which anyone can sign up to, if they are willing to compromise.

“If parents do not like what Michaela is, they do not need to send their children to us.”

In a two-page statement, she continued: "To the Jehovah Witnesses: We teach Macbeth as a GCSE text, even though it has witches in it. To the Muslims: We don't have a prayer room. To the Christians: We will offer revision classes on Sundays. To the Hindus: The plates will have been touched by eggs. We are always clear about this: our restrictive building, strict ethos and desire to see multiculturalism succeed, mean that self-sacrifice is required. Parents, knowing this, have the freedom to make informed choices. This is who we are.

"At Michaela, we expect all religions and all races to make the necessary sacrifices to enable our school to thrive. The vast majority do so without complaint.

"We make the sacrifice of eating vegetarian food at lunch to enable us to break bread with each other across racial and religious divides. "

Read more: New X users face paying ‘small fee’ to combat ‘relentless onslaught of bots’, Elon Musk suggests

Read more: Meghan Markle unveils first product from new lifestyle brand as dozens of influencers receive gift of strawberry jam

A pupil took legal action against Michaela Community School in Brent
A pupil took legal action against Michaela Community School in Brent. Picture: Alamy

In a written ruling on Tuesday, Mr Justice Linden dismissed the pupil's arguments against the prayer rituals ban.

In an 83-page judgment dismissing the student's case, Mr Justice Linden said: "It seems to me that this is a case ... where the claimant at the very least impliedly accepted, when she enrolled at the school, that she would be subject to restrictions on her ability to manifest her religion.

Katharine Birbalsingh, who describes herself as Britain's Strictest Headteacher, previously said the school is a "happy and respectful" place.
Katharine Birbalsingh, who describes herself as Britain's Strictest Headteacher, previously said the school is a "happy and respectful" place. Picture: Getty

"She knew that the school is secular and her own evidence is that her mother wished her to go there because it was known to be strict.

"She herself says that, long before the prayer ritual policy was introduced, she and her friends believed that prayer was not permitted at school and she therefore made up for missed prayers when she got home."

The judge upheld the student's challenge to a decision to temporarily exclude her from the school.

Lawyers for the pupil told the judge at a hearing in January that she was making a "modest" request to be allowed to pray for around five minutes at lunch time, on dates when faith rules required it, but not during lessons.

The school's legal team told the court in London that students seen praying outside contributed to a "concerted campaign" on social media over the free school's approach to religion, with there also being a since-removed online petition attracting thousands of signatures.

They added that the governors and headteacher at the school of some 700 pupils, about half of whom are Muslim, had "a margin of latitude, discretion or judgment" over its policies.

The pupil’s lawyers previously said the “prayer ban” unlawfully breached her right to religious freedom, adding that it made her feel “like somebody saying they don’t feel like I properly belong here”.

The school’s founder and headteacher Ms Birbalsingh had previously said on social media that it was defending its “culture and ethos” along with decisions to “maintain a successful and stable learning environment where children of all races and religions can thrive”.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Flights will resume from October 27

easyJet cancels all flights to Israel for six months amid fears of wider regional conflict in Middle East

Australia Church Stabbing

Tensions rise in Australia after bishop and priest hurt in church knife attack

India Kashmir Boat Capsized

At least six dead as boat capsizes in Indian-controlled Kashmir

Greece Olympics Paris Flame Lighting

Paris Olympics flame is lit at Greek cradle of ancient games

Breaking
Prince William announced his first public engagements since news of the cancer diagnosis.

Prince William announces return to public duties after Kate's cancer diagnosis

Denmark Fire

Fire rages through historic Stock Exchange in Copenhagen

Arabian Peninsula Rain

Heavy rains lash UAE as death toll in Oman flooding rises to 18

Christ the Good Shepherd Church in Wakeley has spoken out following the attack

Sydney church asks for prayers for 'perpetrator' following attack which left bishop in hospital

'I'm ashamed to say Nick, I started smoking when I was 12' Tory MP reveals

Minister who reveals she started smoking at 12 says she's not interested in freedom argument against ban

Music Library of Congress

ABBA, Blondie and Biggie enter US National Recording Registry

China Germany

German chancellor says Russia’s invasion of Ukraine threatens global security

Denmark's historic stock exchange erupted into flames

Copenhagen's historic stock exchange goes up in flames as footage shows moment iconic spire collapses

This guest told LBC he was against Rishi Sunak's smoking ban because 'everybody dies in the end' and the NHS should 'price in' the cost of dealing with sick Brits.

'The NHS is there to make you healthy' guest dismisses smoking ban as 'everybody dies in the end'

Musk suggested new users could be charged a small annual fee before posting

New X users face paying ‘small fee’ to combat ‘relentless onslaught of bots’, Elon Musk suggests

A gang involved in the sale of millions of pounds worth of cocaine have been jailed

Moment police raid uncovers £17.2 million worth of cocaine hidden in blocks of cheese

Dozens of influencers were sent samples of Meghan's new strawberry jam

Meghan Markle unveils first product from new lifestyle brand as dozens of influencers receive gift of strawberry jam

Latest News

See more Latest News

Creating a sexually explicit "deepfake" image is to be made an offence under new legislation

Creating sexually explicit ‘deepfake’ images to be treated in same way as 'bomb-making,' minister says
Australia Church Stabbing

Knife attack against bishop and priest being treated as terrorism, police say

Inside the health retreat in Australia

Suspected 'mushroom' drink poisoning at Australian health retreat as woman dies and two others are rushed to hospital
Holly has teased her TV return to Netflix

'It's happening' Holly Willoughby teases TV return after This Morning exit

Speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast, Lord Kim Darroch the former UK National Security Advisor for his assessment of the performance of "the current PM, the man who was PM and the man who wants to be PM"

Rishi Sunak has 'left the pitch free' for Lord Cameron to be Foreign Sec and 'toughen the line on Israel', says former diplomat
Iran's direct assault: Escalation in Israeli-Hamas conflict signals a broader regional shift

Iran's direct assault and escalation in Israeli-Hamas conflict signals a broader regional shift
Israel will aim to 'minimise civilian casualties'

Israel planning ‘painful’ strike on Iran despite Western calls for calm after unprecedented missile attack
Greater Manchester Police said it is aware of the footage

Shocking moment ‘child steals police car’ and reverses it along pavement while officer chases suspect on foot
Trump Hush Money

Trump to return to court after first day of trial ends with no jurors picked

Susan Hall plans to extend the Night Tube to the Hammersmith & City line

Susan Hall announces plans to expand Night Tube in bid to 'revive' London’s night economy

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince Harry suffers major blow as he loses High Court appeal amid police protection row

Prince Harry suffers major blow as he loses High Court appeal amid police protection row

King Charles has condemned the 'senseless attack'.

King Charles 'utterly shocked and horrified' by Sydney stabbing as royals pay tribute to victims of 'senseless attack'
Prince William and Kate have offered their thoughts to those affected by the incident.

Princess Kate shares emotional message with victims of Sydney shopping centre attack after at least six killed

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Princess Kate revealed she was receiving treatment for cancer this evening.

Princess Kate: Now close the door, draw the curtains and focus on you!

We should be asking why Gen Z are struggling not reprimanding them for it, Natasha Devon argues.

Generation Sicknote: If Gen Z are struggling to work then that’s a reflection of the lack of support available to them
Sunak called for an end to the descent into 'mob rule'.

Sunak is blaming the fallout of his political losses on protests - and cutting off the lifeblood of our democracy
Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies
Premier League clubs should stump up money for policing, writes Henry Riley

Met Police chief is right to put the boot into the Premier League, writes Henry Riley

Image taken from the bridge of HMS Diamond, seen here firing her Sea Viper missiles in the Red Sea

Red Sea clashes with the Houthis must not be just a fight for freedom of navigation - but for freedom from Iran’s hostile actions too

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit