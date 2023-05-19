Boy, 4, pictured for first time after being killed in car crash along with mother and her friend

Four year old Keegan Fettis was Gemma Hobbins’ (top right) son. Picture: West Mercia Police

By Emma Soteriou

Tributes have been paid to a four-year-old boy who was killed in a horror car crash with his mother and her friend.

Police identified the three victims of the collision in Callow Hill on May 10 as Gemma Hobbins, 32, Cody Smith, 28, and four year old Keegan Fettis, who was Gemma Hobbins’ son.

Gemma’s family thanked emergency services and those that tried to help following the incident, saying she was much loved by all the family.

Gemma Hobbins. Picture: West Mercia Police

They said they were completely devastated by the death of her four-year-old son, Keegan, and struggled to find any words to express their grief.

Meanwhile, Cody’s family said she will be missed so much by all who loved her including her father, sister, nieces and nephews along with all the rest of the family. They said she was the life of the party.

Four-year-old Keegan. Picture: West Mercia Police

Enquiries are ongoing into the collision where a blue Ford Focus and a black Audi A7 collided near to the Duke William public house in Callow Hill, West Mercia Police said.

Two other vehicles - a silver Volkswagen Golf and a black Vauxhall Vectra - were also involved and have been recovered by police.

Cody Smith. Picture: West Mercia Police

Three men aged 31, 25, 18 and one boy aged 17 arrested in connection with the collision have been released on bail while enquiries continue.

Anyone with information can contact the police on 101 extension 770 2273 or by email chloe.stephenson@westmercia.police.uk

Alternatively information can be shared anonymously with the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.