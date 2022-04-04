Boy, 4, rushed to hospital after being mauled by dog

The four-year-old child was attacked by the dog on Craigielea Road in Duntocher. Picture: Google Maps

By Daisy Stephens

A four-year-old boy has been rushed to hospital after being attacked by a dog.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The toddler was attacked in Duntocher, a village in Dunbartonshire, Scotland, on Saturday evening.

Whilst the child was seriously hurt, his injuries are not thought to be life threatening, Police Scotland said.

The force confirmed they were investigating the attack.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "On the evening of Saturday, April 2, officers received a report of a 4-year-old boy sustaining serious, but not life-threatening injuries, following an incident with a dog in the Craiglea Road area of Duntocher, Clydebank.

"We can confirm enquiries are ongoing."

Police are asking anyone with information contact police on 101 or report anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Read more: Tommy Robinson confronted by police after 'being kicked out of Mexico'

Read more: Jacob Rees-Mogg: It's the EU's fault fishermen struggle to sell to Europe - not Brexit

It comes after several similar attacks in recent weeks.

On Wednesday, a two-year-old boy died in a hospital in Worcestershire after being attacked by a dog - later named as a Rottweiler - and suffering a cardiac arrest.

Four days early, a six-year-old girl and an eight-year-old boy were rushed to hospital after being bitten by a dog in Staffordshire.

The boy's injuries were to his face, police said.

Less than a week before that, 17-month-old Bella-Rae Birch was killed by a dog that her family bought only a week earlier.