Boy, 4, rushed to hospital after being mauled by dog

4 April 2022, 15:41

The four-year-old child was attacked by the dog on Craigielea Road in Duntocher
The four-year-old child was attacked by the dog on Craigielea Road in Duntocher. Picture: Google Maps

By Daisy Stephens

A four-year-old boy has been rushed to hospital after being attacked by a dog.

The toddler was attacked in Duntocher, a village in Dunbartonshire, Scotland, on Saturday evening.

Whilst the child was seriously hurt, his injuries are not thought to be life threatening, Police Scotland said.

The force confirmed they were investigating the attack.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "On the evening of Saturday, April 2, officers received a report of a 4-year-old boy sustaining serious, but not life-threatening injuries, following an incident with a dog in the Craiglea Road area of Duntocher, Clydebank.

"We can confirm enquiries are ongoing."

Police are asking anyone with information contact police on 101 or report anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

It comes after several similar attacks in recent weeks.

On Wednesday, a two-year-old boy died in a hospital in Worcestershire after being attacked by a dog - later named as a Rottweiler - and suffering a cardiac arrest.

Four days early, a six-year-old girl and an eight-year-old boy were rushed to hospital after being bitten by a dog in Staffordshire.

The boy's injuries were to his face, police said.

Less than a week before that, 17-month-old Bella-Rae Birch was killed by a dog that her family bought only a week earlier.

