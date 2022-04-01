Dog which fatally attacked two-year-old child confirmed as a Rottweiler by police

1 April 2022, 20:46

rottweiler
Dog which fatally attacked two-year-old confirmed as a Rottweiler. Picture: Alamy

By Liam Gould

A dog which fatally attacked a two-year-old at his home in Egdon was a Rottweiler, police have confirmed.

The child died in hospital after being attacked by the dog on Wednesday at an address in Worcestershire.

West Mercia Police removed three Rottweilers from the address, but would not confirm how many were involved in the attack. The police said the three dogs are currently being safely housed.

The boy was taken to two hospitals for treatment after suffering a cardiac arrest from the attack. The first being Worcestershire Royal Hospital, and then later transferred to Birmingham Children's Hospital where he died.

A West Mercia Police spokesperson said: "At this time we cannot confirm how many dogs were involved in the incident but three Rottweiler dogs have been removed from the property.

"They are being looked after and securely housed.

"The child’s family will not be releasing a statement or tribute at this time and request that their privacy is respected at this extremely difficult time."

Superintendent Rebecca Love said it was "a truly tragic incident".

“We have been informed this morning that the young boy who was injured in an incident on Monday in Egdon, Worcestershire has sadly passed away.

“Officers responded to a report of a two-year-old child in cardiac arrest at approximately 11.20am on Monday 28 March.

“It was quickly established the child had suffered injuries as a result of being bitten by a dog at the address in Worcestershire."

Ms Love added: “The child was transferred from Worcestershire Royal Hospital to Birmingham Children’s Hospital, and despite medical treatment, he has died as a result of his injuries.

“This is a truly tragic incident and our thoughts are with the family at this very difficult time."

Neighbours reportedly said the family owned at least two Rottweilers.

One local said: "I've seen the owners of the white cottage before, they have Rottweilers.

"You can hear them barking from the fields. I used to see them walking the dogs, one time they got out onto the main road.

"It's all secluded so you don't really see anyone, everyone is kind of hidden away.

"I walk my dog here a lot because of the route and you can hear the dogs barking, lots of barks.”

The Dangerous Dog Act (1991) was a bill that prohibited certain types of dogs and codified the criminal offence of allowing a dog of any breed to be dangerously out of control.

The current list includes: Pit Bull Terrier, Japanese Tosa, Dogo Argentino, Fila Brasileiro. It does not include the Rottweiler breed.

It follows a spate of dog attacks in recent months, including two other fatal incidents in March.

Bella-Rae Birch died after an attack from her family's dog in St Helens, and Kyra Leanne King, a three month old girl, was attacked by an out-of-control dog on 6 March.

One high profile case included Elon Jase Ellis-Joynes, a 12-day old baby, was killed by a Chow Chow Alsatian-cross at his home in Doncaster last year after his father failed to train the dog properly.

