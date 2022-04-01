Cost of living crisis: Man killed in blast 'may have bought gas device over soaring bills'

1 April 2022, 18:32 | Updated: 1 April 2022, 18:43

fire
Man killed in gas explosion may have bought device to help with 'rising energy bills'. Picture: Alamy

By Liam Gould

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

A 91-year old man has died in his Wythenshawe home after an appliance that may have been bought to "help with the cold snap in anticipation of rising energy bills" exploded.

Frank Burton was found dead after police responded to a potential gas explosion which left a number of residents without power.

Investigations are continuing after emergency services attended reports of a fire and explosion at the house on Brownley Road at about 6:30pm.

Mr Burton's family has described him as "a character and a good guy".

"Frank was in the motor industry, he used to do body work and was highly skilled and respected. He was a dad-of-two."

His brother fears the appliance that exploded may have been bought by Mr Burton in response to the cost of living crisis.

"The explosion is typical of gas. Whether that's mains gas, or if he had something in to help with the cold snap and anticipating rise in energy, he may have bought something," he said.

But, this hasn't been confirmed by officials and the direct cause of the explosion is not yet known.

A number of houses were also evacuated and the scene made safe at about 8pm.

After the incident, Mark Threader, borough commander for the Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service, said: "As things stand at the moment, we are in the phase of making the premises safe so we can carry out investigations.

"GMFRS, GMP and Cadent gas are working closely together to try and find out what caused the incident," Mr Threader said.

Detective Inspector Matthew Dixon, of GMP's City of Manchester district, also spoke from the scene. He said: "Firstly, my thoughts are with the deceased man's family.

"His family has been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

"Our investigations with Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service and the Health and Safety Executive are at an early stage as we try and determine the cause of the explosion.

"I would like to thank the people who live in Brownley Road and the surrounding community for their patience on a very difficult night.

He added: "Many families were displaced last night but are back in their homes today, and the properties either side have not been damaged."

One resident told the Manchester Evening News they had heard a "massive bang" which they initially thought was caused by a car crash, while others spoke of their shock after the explosion.

One neighbour, who lives four doors down from the fire, said: "I heard the massive bang. At first I thought a car had crashed or somebody was knocking my door down then I came outside and saw all the police and fire engines."

Read More: April fuel's day: Brits struggle with cost of living as energy costs rise by £700 today

This comes after Ofgem raised the price cap of gas and electricity today, seeing it soar by 54 per cent this morning to £1,971 for an average home to compared to £1,277 yesterday.

Experts have issued stark warnings that people in the UK will starve, freeze and could consider suicide as they desperately struggle to pay soaring energy bills from this month.

It comes as a think-tank specialising in living standards warned that the price hike would push 2.5 million families in England alone into so-called "fuel stress" as people face paying more for energy than their mortgage.

The huge jump in price sparked the founder of energy company Utilita, Bill Bullen, to urge households to cut their energy usage and behaviour by layering up and insulating their homes.

The energy boss warned the elderly and vulnerable face death whilst he fears "next winter it will be much much worse" and also "much worse for children".

fire
A number of houses were also evacuated and the scene made safe at about 8pm. . Picture: Alamy

Mr Bullen also feared households may resort to dangerous attempts to heat their homes warning: "No matter how much you are struggling, do not use BBQs or open fires in your home. Apart from the fire risk there is a carbon monoxide problem."

A number of people have already begun to feel the effects of the cost of living crisis.

Nicky Jackson from Burnley, Lancashire told LBC she had to call the crisis team for support because it’s made her mental health so much worse.

"With all this it has made it so much worse. I mean I am already signed off of work completely. Not that long ago I had to contact the crisis team just to have a conversation," she said.

Ms Jackson added that she struggles to buy nappies for her children each week amid the hike in costs and has relied heavily on food banks for baby formula.

Mr Sunak, in his spring statement, kept the criticised 1.25 percentage point rise in National Insurance contributions but said the threshold will rise by £3,000.

He also announced a cut to fuel duty in his spring statement. In previously announced measures, households will get £200 knocked off their energy bills in October, but will need to pay that back at a rate of £40 over five years from 2023.

The Government also claims that 2.5 million people will benefit from the national living wage rise from Friday, with adults now earning £9.50 under the scheme.

However, with Mr Sunak getting heckled with a cry of "is that it" in the Commons when announcing a tranche of measures, members of his own party have suggested he will need to offer more.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Nicola Sturgeon marking the moment Scotrail become nationalised.

Nicola Sturgeon asks Scots to trust her with trains as Govt takes control

England will play USA in the Qatar World Cup

England to face Wales, Scotland or Ukraine in Qatar World Cup

Rishi Sunak and his wife

Business Sunak's wife owns shares in 'to close Russia office' after outcry

Nicola Park, 42, was jailed for 27 months for engaging in sexual acts with a pupil

Top private school teacher jailed for sexual relationship with 15-year-old female pupil

bike fall

Moment cyclist falls off bike sparks outrage after driver fined £1000 for 'reckless' pass

P&O Ferries face criminal and civil investigations into the sacking of 800 staff

P&O Ferries face criminal and civil investigations into mass sacking of 800 staff

snow

Saved by his iPhone: Brit snowboarder rescued after he fell down 15ft Alps crevasse

The first Partygate fines have been issued by police

First Partygate fines issued following probe into Downing Street parties

Ukraine strikes fuel depot in Russia's Belgorod, regional governor says

Russia accuses Ukrainian helicopters of attacking oil depot 25 miles away from border

The Metropolitan Police office has admitted filming the woman undressing in Primark.

Woman in Primark fitting rooms heard 'rustling' sound as Met cop secretly filmed her

Lady Margaret Hall at the University of Oxford.

Oxford college student 'silenced by blanket gagging clause' over claim she was raped

Households face paying at least £700 more a year on energy from today

April fuel's day: Brits struggle with cost of living as energy costs rise by £700 today

Prince Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah have been named in a ruling on a High Court case featuring an elderly Turkish woman and a Turkish businessman based in London.

Prince Andrew embroiled in High Court case after 'receiving £1m from Turkish fraudster'

Lincoln City has banned the sound of air raid sirens and the Dam Busters March

'Woke brigade wins again': Football club slated for banning war tune over Ukraine invasion

A Met PCSO has been charged with outraging public decency.

Met PCSO banned from every park in England after performing 'sex act' in uniform

Kit Malthouse revealed he is finding the cost of living crisis "tricky"

Minister switches heating off at home after feeling price hike rises 'very significantly'

Latest News

See more Latest News

Russia Ukraine

Russia blames Ukraine for fuel depot blast as Kyiv denies role
Yemen

UN says rival factions in Yemen agree to two-month truce

Indigenous leaders at the Vatican

Pope begs forgiveness of Canada’s Indigenous peoples for school abuses
Serbia Mine Accident

Eight dead after ‘methane gas leak’ in Serbian mine

Ukraine Russia War

Concerns on Mariupol relief effort as Russia accuses Ukraine of oil depot strike
Rainbow flag

Rainbow flags ‘may be taken off World Cup fans in Qatar for their own safety’
Japan Cherry Blossoms Photo Gallery

Japan celebrates cherry blossoms season without Covid-19 restrictions
Gender Identity-Florida

LGBTQ group sues Florida over so-called Don’t Say Gay law

conspiring to kidnap trial

Man tells jury he ‘never agreed to kidnap’ US Governor Gretchen Whitmer
Pakistan Politics

Pakistan’s parliament adjourns debate on embattled PM Imran Khan

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Petrol prices are at an all time high thanks to crude oil increase

Why is petrol so expensive? And when will fuel costs go down?
There are several candidates that could take on the role.

Who will replace Cressida? Runners and riders for Met Commissioner
Energy prices are on the rise as price caps are reviewed.

Cost of living crisis: How will the energy price cap rise affect you?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Nick Ferrari has questioned

Nick Ferrari Says: Can a PM really struggle to define a woman?
Energy poverty deaths will go 'through the roof' this winter, says National Energy Action

Energy poverty deaths will go 'through the roof' this winter, says National Energy Action
Hot water bottles and one meal a day: Cost-of-living crisis laid bare by harrowing James O'Brien caller

Crying single mum tells LBC she's eating her children's leftovers due to energy costs
Tonight with Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 31/03 | Watch again

Andrew Marr says the local elections could have an effect on Boris Johnson's future

Local elections could have a ‘real effect’ on whether Boris stays in No10 Marr says
Hormone therapy means trans women can compete ‘meaningfully’ in most sports

Hormone therapy means trans women compete ‘meaningfully’ in sport, says Olympic adviser
Martin lewis explains how Brits' bills will rise by £1700 a year - and that’s just for energy

Martin Lewis explains how Brits' bills will rise by £1700 a year - and that’s just for energy
Outrage after woman gives birth in corridor

Outrage as woman left ‘traumatised’ after having hospital birth ‘in the corridor’
Tonight with Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 30/03 | Watch again

Andrew Marr savaged PMQs

Marr: We're supposed to take PMQs seriously but they might as well just hurl custard tarts

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police