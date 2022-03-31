Father jailed over Doncaster dog attack which killed 12-day-old baby

31 March 2022, 21:13

court
Father jailed for four years over Doncaster dog attack which killed 12 day old baby. Picture: Alamy

By Liam Gould

A father whose dog killed his 12-day-old son in their home last year has been jailed for four years after the judge deemed it "a tragedy waiting to happen."

Elon Jase Ellis-Joynes was killed by a Chow Chow Alsatian-cross at his home in Doncaster last year after his father failed to train the dog properly.

Stephen Joynes repeatedly struck and kicked his dog, failed to train it with children and allowed it to scare his neighbours.

The same dog had also attacked a child, one of Elon's older siblings, a few weeks before the incident.

Joynes previously pleaded guilty to being in charge of a dangerously out of control dog causing injury resulting in death.

An identical charge against Elon's mother, Abigail Ellis, 28, was dropped in December last year. After Joynes' guilty plea there was "no longer a realistic [chance of] conviction as far as Miss Ellis is concerned."

Prosecutor Richard Thyne said Mr Joynes moved into the Ellis family home after starting a relationship and brought the dog, called Teddy, with him.

The court heard Ms Ellis had three previous children from a different partner, who died three years earlier.

Mr Joynes claimed it had been "banished to the back garden" for bad behaviour, but was found by police standing over the injured baby inside the house barking.

The child was taken to Doncaster Royal Infirmary where he died later the same afternoon. The baby had between 30 and 40 puncture wounds and two lacerations to the abdomen, the court heard.

Mr Thyne said neighbours had doubled the size of their fences to prevent the dog from jumping into their gardens in the months before Elon's death.

The dog would jump over "sometimes several times a day," leaving them "uneasy and intimidated," the court heard. It was also reported that he used to "kick and shout at the dog."

The court heard a retelling of the incident where Ms Ellis had gone to the bathroom and Mr Joynes was in the garden playing with the children when the dog attacked the infant.

Mr Thyne told the court: "The defendant and Ms Ellis in interview said he had been left safely in his pram, but the prosecution case is that he must in fact have been placed on the sofa."

It was then one of the children noticed the dog was missing, and found the dog inside the house. Ms Ellis then made a "distressed" 999 call, the court heard.

Sentencing Joynes, judge Jeremy Richardson QC said Elon's death was "a tragedy waiting to happen".

"What punishment could anyone give to this man that is greater than the punishment he has already been given, and will have for the rest of his life?

"You knew the dog was unmanageable and had vicious characteristics," he said. "You had made no attempt to socialise the dog with children - all you did was kick and hit the dog and put it outside."

He added: "You were an utterly inadequate dog owner and failed to protect your infant son."

Mr Joynes has also been banned from keeping a dog for the next 15 years.

Detective Chief Inspector for South Yorkshire Police Lee Townley said: "This was an utterly tragic incident that left a family and the wider community completely devastated. Any death is a tragedy but the loss of a young baby in such awful circumstances makes this even more upsetting.

"My thoughts and heartfelt condolences remain with the family today."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Boris Johnson has been criticised for Thursday's U-turning

Boris 'U-turns twice on gay conversion therapy and will now ban it'

Nicola Sturgeon at the under-fire Ferguson Marine shipyard

'Were you signing Lionel Messi?': Nicola Sturgeon quizzed over ferries fiasco costs

Nadhim Zahawi defended the Chancellor over the Spring Statement.

Zahawi backs under-fire Sunak as Tories say more help is needed on eve of soaring bills

smith footage

New angle of Will Smith Oscars slap shows Jada Pinkett-Smith's reaction during incident

The incident took place in Burgoyne Road

Met officer charged with GBH after man left paralysed following police chase

mugshots

Former police worker jailed after having affair with convicted rapist

Father and son Cecil and Philip Burdett arriving at Leicester Crown Court

'Extreme' hoarder, 93, and son left daughter to die in 'horrific' bedroom conditions

putin

Putin threatens to cut off Europe's gas supply tomorrow unless it's paid in roubles

Met PCSO arrested after 'public sex act' video goes viral

Serving Met PCSO arrested over 'sex act' video on park bench

Ted Hankey has been charged with sexual assault

Former world darts champion Ted Hankey, 54, charged with sexual assault

mugshot

British jihadist denies membership of ISIS Beatles terror cell in landmark US trial

Horses are getting spooked by the bright colours of the colourful crossings

Police horses undergo training to avoid being spooked by 'woke' colourful crossings

Martin Lewis warned that energy bills could rise to more than £2,500 by October as Britain faces a "catastrophic" cost of living crisis https://bit.ly/3JXR8Wm

'I didn’t think it would be this bad': Martin Lewis warns energy bills could exceed £2,500

Parminder Hunjan (R) and Maninder Hunjan (L) have been found guilty on wounding with intent.

Shocking moment two brothers knifed cops during shopping centre knife rampage

Can Arslan, 52, was filmed by police laughing when he was arrested on suspicion of killing Matthew Boorman

Moment suspected killer laughs at cops and says 'I warned them I was going to murder him'

Energy websites appeared to falter today as customers rushed to submit meter readings.

Energy websites crash as people rush to give meter readings ahead of price hike

Latest News

See more Latest News

Tom Parker's wife Kelsey Hardwick has shared a tribute to her late husband.

'Tom Parker I f***ing love you': Moving tribute from The Wanted singer's wife Kelsey
Footage has emerged of Ukrainian drivers negotiating a heavily mined road. Right, a Ukrainian soldier in a bombed-out building in Kyiv

Nerve shattering moment Ukrainian motorists negotiate heavily mined stretch of road
Technical issues with British Airways have caused chaos in Heathrow.

Passengers say they've been 'stranded' at Heathrow after BA IT glitch grounded flights
A security personnel stands next to the wreckage at the site of a deadly car bomb attack in the port city of Aden, Yemen

Saudi-led Yemen ceasefire begins despite rejection of Houthi rebels
Manson Follower Parole

California governor rejects parole for Manson family member Leslie Van Houten
Zelensky gestures

Zelensky expresses scepticism at Russia’s vow to scale back activity near Kyiv
Koreas Tensions

South Korea in ‘key rocket launch’ – days after North’s ICBM test
Mourners attend the funeral of Avishai Yehezkel, 29, in Bnei Brak, Israel, om Wednesday March 30 2022. Yehezkel was killed by a gunman in a crowded city in central Israel late on Tuesday

Israelis say gunman who killed five was West Bank Palestinian
Oil terminal

Poland to end Russian oil imports as Germany warns over gas supplies
Israel Shooting

Israeli forces arrest five in West Bank over deadly shooting

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Petrol prices are at an all time high thanks to crude oil increase

Why is petrol so expensive? And when will fuel costs go down?
There are several candidates that could take on the role.

Who will replace Cressida? Runners and riders for Met Commissioner
Energy prices are on the rise as price caps are reviewed.

Cost of living crisis: How will the energy price cap rise affect you?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Tonight with Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 31/03 | Watch again

Andrew Marr says the local elections could have an effect on Boris Johnson's future

Local elections could have a ‘real effect’ on whether Boris stays in No10 Marr says
Hormone therapy means trans women can compete ‘meaningfully’ in most sports

Hormone therapy means trans women compete ‘meaningfully’ in sport, says Olympic adviser
Martin lewis explains how Brits' bills will rise by £1700 a year - and that’s just for energy

Martin Lewis explains how Brits' bills will rise by £1700 a year - and that’s just for energy
Outrage after woman gives birth in corridor

Outrage as woman left ‘traumatised’ after having hospital birth ‘in the corridor’
Tonight with Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 30/03 | Watch again

Andrew Marr savaged PMQs

Marr: We're supposed to take PMQs seriously but they might as well just hurl custard tarts
Tonight with Andrew Marr 16/03 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 29/03 | Watch again

Andrew Marr says the Ukraine war is dominating headlines everywhere

The idea Boris will go over partygate is quaint during Ukraine war, says Andrew Marr
Queen was 'sending a message' by having Andrew escort her at Philip memorial

Queen was 'sending a message' by having Andrew escort her at Philip memorial

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police