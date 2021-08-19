Breaking News

Boy, 5, who fell to death from hotel window in Sheffield was 'Afghan refugee'

19 August 2021, 14:34 | Updated: 19 August 2021, 14:55

South Yorkshire Police have appealed for information following the boy's death in what was reported to be a fall from the ninth floor of Sheffield's Metropolitan Hotel
South Yorkshire Police have appealed for information following the boy's death in what was reported to be a fall from the ninth floor of Sheffield's Metropolitan Hotel. Picture: Alamy

By Sophie Barnett

A five-year-old boy who fell to his death from a hotel window in Sheffield was an Afghan refugee whose family recently fled the Taliban, according to local reports.

South Yorkshire Police have appealed for information following the boy's death in what was reported to be a fall from the ninth floor of Sheffield's Metropolitan Hotel in Blonk Street at around 2.30pm on Wednesday.

A member of the city's Afghan Community Association, named only as Zabi, said: "It is very sad.

"We are looking to go to see the family to help them."

They are currently being supported by specially trained officers and no formal identification has taken place yet.

The hotel has been used to accommodate Afghan refugees who had assisted the British authorities in their home country, it has been reported.

The five-year-old had arrived in Sheffield with his family four days ago, a fellow refugee staying at the hotel told YorkshireLive.

They added: "They came here to save their lives and now this has happened. It is so sad."

Any witnesses, or anyone who has information, should call police on 101.

This story is being updated

Latest News

See more Latest News

Firefighters mop up at Cache Creek Mobile Home Estates where the Cache Fire levelled dozens of residences (Noah Berger/AP)

Wildfire devastates mobile home park in northern California mountains
An evidence bag containing elephant ivory handicrafts confiscated from a suspected poacher is shown to the media during a press conference at the local police headquarters in East Aceh, Indonesia,(Riska Munawarah/AP)

‘Elephant poacher’ and ‘ivory buyers’ arrested by Indonesian police
Beate Zschaepe had her appeal rejected (Matthias Schrader/AP)

German court rejects appeals over killings by neo-Nazi group

The United Nations Headquarters building in New York (Osamu Honda/AP)

US urges world leaders to stay away from New York for UN general assembly
Jake Davison killed five people in the mass shooting

Plymouth gunman killed five people 'after argument with his mother', inquest told
Taliban fighters patrol in the Wazir Akbar Khan neighbourhood in the city of Kabul, Afghanistan

Taliban marks Afghan independence as challenges to rule emerge

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

One former Royal Marine told LBC about his experiences on Op Herrick [File Photo]

'I wake up and feel my pistol strapped to my leg' ex-Marine on his Afghanistan service
Afghans continue to wait at airport in Kabul

'Grim' desperate and sad' scenes as mothers throw babies over fence at Kabul airport
Ben Kentish: 'Parliament is ashamed of what we have done to Afghanistan'

Ben Kentish: 'Parliament is ashamed of what we have done to Afghanistan'
UK 'subservient to US thinking' on Afghanistan withdrawal, says Defence Select Committee Chair

UK 'subservient to US thinking' on Afghanistan withdrawal, says Tobias Ellwood
'All we've done is replaced the Taliban with the Taliban': caller clashes with Shelagh Fogarty

'All we've done is replaced the Taliban with the Taliban': caller clashes with Shelagh Fogarty
The former Royal Marine was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Ex-Marine in Kabul's powerful message to Boris Johnson and MPs on Afghanistan

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Cladding Crisis

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

Immigration

London

London