Boy, 5, who fell to death from hotel window in Sheffield was 'Afghan refugee'

South Yorkshire Police have appealed for information following the boy's death in what was reported to be a fall from the ninth floor of Sheffield's Metropolitan Hotel. Picture: Alamy

By Sophie Barnett

A five-year-old boy who fell to his death from a hotel window in Sheffield was an Afghan refugee whose family recently fled the Taliban, according to local reports.

South Yorkshire Police have appealed for information following the boy's death in what was reported to be a fall from the ninth floor of Sheffield's Metropolitan Hotel in Blonk Street at around 2.30pm on Wednesday.

A member of the city's Afghan Community Association, named only as Zabi, said: "It is very sad.

"We are looking to go to see the family to help them."

They are currently being supported by specially trained officers and no formal identification has taken place yet.

The hotel has been used to accommodate Afghan refugees who had assisted the British authorities in their home country, it has been reported.

The five-year-old had arrived in Sheffield with his family four days ago, a fellow refugee staying at the hotel told YorkshireLive.

They added: "They came here to save their lives and now this has happened. It is so sad."

Any witnesses, or anyone who has information, should call police on 101.

