Tributes paid as boy, 6, dies in sleep after school sent him home with 'bump' on head

Muhammad Yaseen Uddin, 6, died in his sleep after being sent home from school for hitting his head. Picture: Simriel Uddin/ GoFundMe

By Lilly Croucher

A six-year-old boy died in his sleep after being sent home from school with a "bump" on his head.

The family of Muhammad Yaseen Uddin have paid tribute to their son after he was sent home from school with "just a bump".

Muhammad was found dead in his bed on Wednesday after being sent home from his school in Birmingham.

Speaking to MailOnline, his grieving father, Simriel Uddin, paid tribute to his "beautiful, kind-hearted little boy."

Marlborough Primary School, in Small Heath, sent Yaseen home and reportedly told his mother his injury was not serious and it was "just a bump".

After he was collected, the schoolboy watched TV, shared some cake with his sister and went to bed. He tragically did not wake up the morning.

After receiving a frantic call from his wife the next day that Yaseen had not woken up, Mr Uddin rushed home - where he found police and paramedics had taken Yaseen to hospital.

His father said his son had "gone" when he arrived at hospital.

Executive headteacher, Razia Ali, said school staff were devastated at news of his death.

Mrs Ali said: "Yaseen was an incredibly helpful, kind and caring pupil who brought a smile to the face of everyone who came across him.

"Our dedicated pastoral team is providing full support to all our pupils and colleagues as we come to terms with this very sad loss."

"I know I speak for everyone when I say he will be deeply missed. All our thoughts and prayers are with Yaseen’s family and friends."

A GoFundMe page has been set up by Mr Uddin to raise funds to build a mosque in remembrance of his son.

So far £5,000 of £8,000 goal has been raised with the page reading: "Muhammad Yaseen Uddin, my beautiful, kind-hearted and loving six-year-old son, sadly lost his life in a tragic accident.

"In remembrance of Yaseen, we would like to raise funds to build a mosque/ madrassa."