Boy abandoned on the side of the motorway forced to walk a mile in the dark to get help

26 November 2022, 08:43

A boy was abandoned on the M11 in Cambridgeshire
A boy was abandoned on the M11 in Cambridgeshire. Picture: Cambridgeshire Constabulary
Fran Way

By Fran Way

A boy was abandoned by his parents on the side of the motorway and forced to walk a mile in the dark to get help.

The 17-year-old was left on the ‘darkest stretch’ of the M11 in Cambridge, an area he had never been to and had no links to.

He walked for a mile to an emergency SOS phone to get some help.

He has now been placed in child protection where he will be ‘happiest’ after the horrific abuse, say Cambridgeshire Constabulary.

Writing on Facebook, the force said: “Imagine you are 17-years-old. Imagine being left by your parents at the side of a motorway near a city you’re not familiar with. Imagine having to walk a mile at night, on the darkest stretch of that motorway, to the emergency SOS phone to get some help.

READ MORE:Man's death at Manston migrant centre could have been down to highly-contagious deadly disease

“That was the reality for one boy recently on the M11. He wasn’t from Cambridgeshire and had no links to here, but he needed our help and we did exactly that. Thanks to officers from our Child Abuse Investigation and Safeguarding Unit (CAISU), he was temporarily placed in police protection and is in a safer environment while investigations continue into where he will now be happiest.

“A lot of the work from our CAISU team is sensitive in nature and difficult to share, but examples like this highlight work that goes on behind the scenes and helps highlight our commitment to protecting children – a force priority.”

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Manston short-term holding centre for Migrants

Man's death at Manston migrant centre could have been down to highly-contagious deadly disease

Early childhood "impacts our whole lives", says Kate

Kate says 'not enough is being done' to recognise 'unique potential' of early childhood

Heavy rain and strong winds are expected to batter parts of the UK

Weekend washout: Torrential rain and strong winds set to batter UK as travel chaos looms

Orion capsule with Earth in background

Nasa’s Orion capsule enters moon orbit as test mission nears halfway point

The Queen "always knew that her remaining time was limited".

Queen's final months: How the late monarch found comfort after Philip's death

England struggled in the first half against the US

Battle of Britain: England fans look forward to showdown with Wales as Three Lions edge closer to final 16

Olof Scholz and Elisabeth Borne

Germany and France agree to co-operate on energy amid Ukraine war shortages

Racism, misogyny, bullying and prejudice at London Fire Brigade have been exposed in a report

London Fire Brigade 'institutionally misogynist and racist', independent review finds

Wembley was lit up in rainbow colours

FA light up Wembley arch as a rainbow in show of solidarity with LGBTQ+ community

Walmart shooting scene

Walmart manager who shot dead six co-workers left ‘death note’ on his phone

Fans ahead of the match

Streets deserted as England fans rush home from work ahead of World Cup clash with US

England struggled in the first half against the US

England 0-0 USA: Three Lions poor in scoreless draw with a lively US side

Aaron Snipe was 'fired' from his job at the US embassy

'Some things are more important than football': US 'fires' London diplomat ahead of crunch England World Cup match

Tory rising star Dehenna Davison (l) announces she is standing down hours after Sir Gary Streeter (r)after

Red Wall rising star Dehenna Davison becomes latest Tory MP to stand down hours after veteran Gary Streeter quit

39 people have been sentenced

Manchester United fans sentenced after mass brawl that saw dozens of police officers attacked and one hospitalised

A Taliban fighter

Taliban’s treatment of women could be crime against humanity, say UN experts

Latest News

See more Latest News

1

Woman with Down's syndrome loses appeal against law allowing the abortion of babies with the condition up until birth
Luis Enrique has said players having orgies is 'not ideal'

'Sex is fine - but orgies are not ideal': Spain football coach Luis Enrique lays down the law to his players at Qatar World Cup
Climate activist Greta Thunberg attends a demonstration by youth-led organization Auroras in Stockholm, Sweden

Thunberg joins march as Swedish activists sue state over its climate policies

The investigation into alleged bullying by Dominic Raab to be expanded

Dominic Raab bullying investigation extended to include third complaint

Stock image of young people toasting beers.

'Mr T' has won the 'right to be boring' after being sacked from job for shunning 'team building' activities
A man walks on the rubble of houses in a neighbourhood heavily affected by Monday’s earthquake in Cianjur, West Java, Indonesia

Indonesia earthquake toll reaches 310 as more bodies are found

Kanye West has asked Donald Trump to run with him for president

Kanye West will run to be president again in 2024 - and has asked Donald Trump to run with him
Residents wait for their deliveries behind shelves outside a community in Beijing

Supermarket shelves empty in Beijing as city rushes Covid quarantine centres

Neighbour Jamie Barrow appeared in court charged with the murders of mum and two children

Neighbour appears in court charged with murder of mum and two sisters in flat fire

David Johnathan Holden, 53, shot and killed Aidan McAnespie

Ex-soldier who shot dead civilian Aidan McAnespie during Troubles convicted of manslaughter

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Policies, background and wife and children - everything you need to know
Kwasi Kwarteng's mini Budget has had an impact on mortgages, pensions and the cost of living as a whole

Mortgages, pensions and the value of the pound: How the economic turmoil might affect you

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Shelagh 25/11/22

'We give so much yet we feel so undervalued': Nurse expresses 'pain' of stagnant income for 20 years
stalking victim

'I felt like a hostage in my own home': Stalking victim shares experience of builder's 'controlling' behaviour
James O’Brien mocks failed Tory ‘xenophobic’ politics as UK migration soars

James O’Brien mocks failed Tory ‘xenophobic’ politics as UK migration soars

nick mental health

Devastated mother denounces ‘stretched’ mental health staff after her son took his life hours after being discharged
Nick Ferrari 25/11/22

'She should come home and serve her time': Filmmaker Andrew Drury lambasts Shamima Begum

Tonight with Andrew Marr 24/11

Tonight with Andrew Marr 24/11- Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: Putin may 'sit winter out' to fracture Ukraine's willpower and Western support
China-controlled CCTV in UK

China-controlled CCTV is 'concerning', says Professor Fraser Sampson

Caller opens up about damp and mould in house

'It's breaking my marriage': Caller opens up about heartbreaking impacts of damp and mould in home
James O’Brien caller feels ‘stupid’ for falling victim to right-wing rhetoric on migration

James O’Brien caller feels ‘stupid’ for falling victim to right-wing rhetoric on migration

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit