Boy abandoned on the side of the motorway forced to walk a mile in the dark to get help

A boy was abandoned on the M11 in Cambridgeshire. Picture: Cambridgeshire Constabulary

By Fran Way

A boy was abandoned by his parents on the side of the motorway and forced to walk a mile in the dark to get help.

The 17-year-old was left on the ‘darkest stretch’ of the M11 in Cambridge, an area he had never been to and had no links to.

He walked for a mile to an emergency SOS phone to get some help.

He has now been placed in child protection where he will be ‘happiest’ after the horrific abuse, say Cambridgeshire Constabulary.

Writing on Facebook, the force said: “Imagine you are 17-years-old. Imagine being left by your parents at the side of a motorway near a city you’re not familiar with. Imagine having to walk a mile at night, on the darkest stretch of that motorway, to the emergency SOS phone to get some help.

“That was the reality for one boy recently on the M11. He wasn’t from Cambridgeshire and had no links to here, but he needed our help and we did exactly that. Thanks to officers from our Child Abuse Investigation and Safeguarding Unit (CAISU), he was temporarily placed in police protection and is in a safer environment while investigations continue into where he will now be happiest.

“A lot of the work from our CAISU team is sensitive in nature and difficult to share, but examples like this highlight work that goes on behind the scenes and helps highlight our commitment to protecting children – a force priority.”