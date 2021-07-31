Boy, five, dies after being pulled from river in Wales

A police investigation is ongoing after the tragic incident. Picture: Alamy

By Patrick Grafton-Green

A five-year-old boy has died after being pulled from a river in Wales.

South Wales Police was called to a report of a missing child in the Sarn area of Bridgend at 5.45am on Saturday.

Officers found the boy in the Ogmore River near Pandy Park.

He was taken to Princess of Wales Hospital where it was confirmed he had died.

His family is being supported by specially trained officers.

A police investigation is ongoing, with officers calling for witnesses who were in the area at 5.45am on Saturday.

Chief Inspector Geraint White said: "This is a tragic incident in which a young child has sadly lost their life.

"We are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed this incident, or who has any information, to get in touch.

"We would ask the public not to speculate about this incident on social media as this is an active investigation.

"If you have any information that can help, please report this to us.

"Our thoughts are with the family and we are supporting them in every way we can."

The force called for anyone with any information to contact them quoting reference number 2100268674.