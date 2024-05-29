Boy, five, rushed to hospital with head injuries after being mauled by 'XL Bully'

The boy was attacked in Brazil Street, Hull. Picture: Google Street View

By Asher McShane

A five-year-old boy had to be rushed to hospital after being attacked by an XL bully.

The boy was bitten on the head by the dog which attacked him in a street in Hull.

He is receiving treatment after being bitten by the dog on Brazil Street in Hull on Monday.

Humberside Police's DCI Allison Sweeting said: “We are working closely with the boy's family and the owner of the dog to understand the circumstances surrounding the incident.

“At this stage, the breed of dog is believed to be an XL bully type and it has been seized as part of our enquiries.”

The first fatal attack since the breed was banned happened earlier this month in east London.

Angeline Mahal was mauled to death by her two registered XL Bullys. The dogs were seized by police.

She was treated at her home by Medics from London Ambulance Service but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

A Metropolitan Police spokesman said: “Due to the threat posed, armed officers attended. After assessing the situation, officers were able to safely seize two dogs.

“These were registered XL Bully dogs and prior to officers’ arrival had been contained inside a room in the house.

Recent XL bully attacks

68-year-old Esther Martin killed in Essex (February 2024)

Visiting her grandson, 11, in Jaywick near Claton-on-Sea.

She was fatally attacked by two XL bullies inside the property before her grandson ran out of the property to alert neighbours.

Ian Langley, 54, killed in Shiney Row (October 2023)

The XL bully was shot dead at the scene, whilst a second was seized.

Mr Langley was attacked in the throat and died of his injuries.

Ian Price, 52, killed in Staffordshire (September 2023)

Two XL bullies attacked My Price in Walsall, and he died of his multiple injuries in hospital.

The owner, arrested on suspicion of manslaughter, had been spoken to the police on two previous occasions about his dogs.

5-year-old girl suffers life changing injuries in Manchester (April 2024)

The child suffered life changing injuries, which could have been avoided if the dog had been seized.

A 28-year-old man and a 34-year-old woman arrested.

Bella-Rae Birch, 17 months old, killed in her own home in St Helens (March 2022)