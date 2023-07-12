Shocking moment boy hurls cat off quarry ledge as it plummets hundreds of feet into water

Warning - graphic content. Viewer discretion is advised.

A young man was seen hurling a cat off a quarry in shocking video footage posted online. Picture: Social Media

By Emma Soteriou

Footage appears to show a boy hurling a cat off a quarry ledge as it is left to plummet hundreds of feet into the water below.

The young man appears to be holding the black and white cat in one hand before hurling it over the ledge and watching as it splashes into the water.

He can be heard saying "I'm sorry" before throwing the animal.

Meanwhile, a second youngster is seen watching on in the background and the person recording can be heard laughing.

Shocking snapchat video shows cat being hurled off cliff

The video has seen a huge backlash online, with one person tweeting in response to the video: "Why would [you] ever do that?"

Another person said: "Absolutely disgusting makes me feel sick."

A third person added: "Disgrace."

Lancashire Police responded to the clip circulating, saying: "Thanks for flagging. We are aware and we're looking into the incident and where it happened."

A spokesperson for the force said: "We are aware of a video which has been posted on social media which appears to show an act of cruelty to a cat in the Carnforth area.

"This is a matter which we are investigating - we are establishing the exact circumstances and where it happened.

"Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting log 1803 of July 10, 2023."

It is unclear whether the animal survived, with some viewers speculating the animal may have been dead before he threw it.