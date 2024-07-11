Boyfriend of crossbow attack victim ‘devastated’ by her death as friend brands killings 'a thing of nightmares'

Alex Klein, the boyfriend of murder victim, Hannah Hunt, paid tribute to his partner on social media. Picture: social media

By Henry Moore

The boyfriend of one of the three women killed in Wednesday’s crossbow attack has been left “devastated” by her death.

A family member said Alex Klein, who was in a relationship with 28-year-old Hannah Hunt, is struggling to come to terms with the ‘triple murder.’

Hannah died alongside her mother, Carol, and her sister, Louise, in a suspected crossbow attack at their Hertfordshire home.

Following their deaths police launched a manhunt for suspect Kyle Clifford, who was detained in Enfield, north London on Wednesday night.

It is believed Louise and Kyle had been in a relationship.

“My family are all devastated.” a woman told the Telegraph at Alex Klein’s home.

“We are in mourning and we need space to grieve for the loss of Carol, Hannah and Louise.

“This has been truly terrible for all of us.”

A woman leaves a morning service and vigil held at St James's church in Bushey, following the deaths of Carol Hunt, 61. Picture: Alamy

A lifelong friend of Carol, 61, has described the attack as a “nightmare” and paid tribute to Carol’s two “lovely girls”

Speaking outside the church on Thursday Lea Holloway said: “We grew up together and were pregnant at the same time. This is the stuff nightmares are made of.

“I was there the night she met John (Hunt). It was in a nightclub in Hemel Hempstead. We went out together, went to birthdays and events.

“It’s very difficult. She was the nicest, kindest, sweetest person you could ever meet. A beautiful person.”

She added: “They were a lovely family and (the daughters) were lovely girls.

“They were making their way through life and their lives have been taken too soon. It’s the thing of nightmares.

“I feel for their eldest daughter and John (Hunt). I can’t imagine what it would be like.”

Members of the congregation attending a morning service and vigil at St James's church in Bushey, following the deaths of Carol Hunt, 61, the wife of BBC Five Live racing commentator John Hunt, and two of their daughters, Hannah, 28, and Louise, 25. Picture: Alamy

This comes as police provided a major update on suspect Kyle Clifford.

Clifford remains in “serious” condition and is yet to speak to police, Detective Superintendent Rob Hall, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit confirmed.

DSU Hall added a crossbow has been recovered and Clifford is yet to speak to police.

He said: “Our thoughts remain with the victims’ family and loved ones at this devastating and indescribable time. They are being supported by specially trained officers.

“This was an unprecedented attack and we are determined to understand the full circumstances of what happened that evening and the events leading up to it. We are wholly committed to seeking justice for the victims and their family.

“This investigation, as I’m sure people can imagine, will take time. I’d like to reiterate my sincere thanks to the members of public who contacted us yesterday and helped with our enquiries. We are still appealing for anyone with information in relation to the incident on Tuesday evening in Bushey and activity in Enfield yesterday that could assist us to please contact police directly.”