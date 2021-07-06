Boys, 16 and 15, die in separate London stabbings on same night

6 July 2021, 07:59

Two teenage boys have died in separate stabbings during a night of violence in London
By Kate Buck

Two teenage boys have died in separate stabbings during a night of violence in London.

Shortly before midnight on Monday, a 16-year-old died after being stabbed in Oval Place, Lambeth.

The boy’s next of kin have been informed and will be supported by specialist officers.

Formal identification has not yet taken place.

There have so far been no arrests.

His death follows the fatal stabbing of a 15-year-old boy earlier on Monday evening in Woolwich New Road, Woolwich, south-east London.

The two incidents are not connected.

Police said the boy's next of kin has been informed, though he is yet to be formally identified.

Officers were subsequently called to a south London hospital after another 15-year-old boy self-presented with a stab wound.

Police said his injury is not believed to be life-threatening. He has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

It comes as two teenagers were charged with murder over the stabbing death of 16-year-old Camron Smith in Shrublands in Croydon on Thursday shortly after midnight.

Police on Monday charged two males, an unnamed 15-year-old and 18-year-old Romain La Pierre of of Amber Grove, Cricklewood, with Camron's murder and an additional charge of robbery.

Both have been remanded in police custody and will appear at Bromley Magistrates' Court on Tuesday.

Police said investigations are ongoing and have urged anyone with information to call the incident room on 0208 721 4961, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

