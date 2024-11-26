Brace for Storm Conall: South set to be hit overnight by third storm of the season

The third storm of the season is set to batter the UK this evening just days after the deadly Storm Bert caused massive flooding across England and Wales. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

The third storm of the season is set to batter the UK this evening just days after the deadly Storm Bert caused massive flooding across England and Wales.

Storm Conall is making its way towards the south of England tonight, with a fresh wave of low pressure set to bring heavy rain, according to Dutch weather service KNMI.

The Met Office warned of heavy rain and some disruption in the south of England on Tuesday night leading into Wedneaday morning.

"This area of low pressure brings rain to southern Britain tonight and deepens further after crossing the UK to bring strong winds across the Netherlands later on Wednesday and into Thursday," the Met Office said.

The storm has been named by the Dutch Weather Service (KNMI), which along with the UK Met Office and Met Eireann in Ireland name storms so that the communication of severe weather is easier.

The storms list - first launched in 2015 - for each year generally runs from early September until late August the following year, coinciding with the beginning of autumn.

They highlighted Kent, Essex, Sussex, Surrey, Hampshire, Dorset and London as areas set to be affected between 10pm on Tuesday and midday on Wednesday.

It comes after the Environment Secretary said more flooding is "likely" this week after Storm Bert brought torrential rain over the weekend.

Steve Reed said its impacts "should be less severe" than they were on Sunday and Monday morning.

Communities in England and Wales were on Tuesday starting a "massive clean-up" following the widespread flooding.

Hundreds of homes were left underwater, roads were turned into rivers and winds of more than 80mph were recorded across parts of the UK.

Residents in some affected areas have said they do not believe the chaos will be cleared by Christmas.