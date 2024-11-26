Man arrested after tractor filmed driving through flooded high street in Storm Bert

Police said a man was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage and dangerous driving. Picture: Social Media

By Asher McShane

A man has been arrested on suspicion of criminal damage and dangerous driving after a tractor was driven down a high street during Storm Bert.

The wash from the tractor slammed into shops and homes after it was driven down a flooded street in Tenbury Wells town centre in Worchester on Monday.

The suspect has been released on bail while inquiries continue.

Inspector Dave Wise, who leads the safer neighbourhood team in Tenbury Wells, said: “I’d like to thank everyone who brought this incident to our attention, and to the local community for their co-operation and support yesterday while we carried out initial enquiries.

“I understand the upset and anger that the incident caused, and I hope that the arrest we made yesterday evening offers reassurance that we are actively investigating it.

“Officers will continue to be out and about in Tenbury in the coming days to assist the local community and our partner agencies with recovery efforts following the flooding.”

Locals had worked hard to keep the water out, but the tractor's wheels sent large waves out to the side, smashing into the windows of the shops and other businesses.

People reacted with fury to the footage, with one local resident saying: "We all managed to keep the water out of the shops etc, he's driven through, smashed all the windows and doors and bankrupted Tenbury."

One social media user shared the footage, and said: "Sends a 6ft bow wave through Tenbury shop windows. Locals understandably livid!"

Tenbury Wells flooded after the Kyre Brook rose up and damaged flood defences, with dramatic footage showing the water streaming into the town centre.

Rescue workers shouted for people to get back as the floods arrived. There were no reports of any injuries in the town.

Storm Bert wreaked havoc across parts of the UK over the weekend, with hundreds of homes left underwater, roads turned into rivers and winds of up to 82mph were recorded across parts of the UK.

At least five people are thought to have died.