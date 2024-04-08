Detectives hunt student 'influencer' over murder after mother, 27, was stabbed to death in Bradford beside her baby

8 April 2024, 11:28

Police are hunting Habibur Masum, 25, over the murder of a woman in Bradford
Police are hunting Habibur Masum, 25, over the murder of a woman in Bradford. Picture: Social Media/West Yorkshire Police

By Asher McShane

Police have named a man wanted in connection with the murder of a woman in Bradford city centre who was with her baby who was in a pram.

Officers are appealing for members of the public to report any sightings of Habibur Masum, 25, who is from the Oldham area and is known to the woman.

The married father is wanted over the shocking daylight attack in Bradford which saws the victim, 27, stabbed to death while pushing her five-month-old son in a buggy during a shopping trip.

Masum had reportedly been studying for a masters in digital marketing at the University of Bedfordshire.

Masum had reportedly been studying for a masters in digital marketing at the University of Bedfordshire.
Masum had reportedly been studying for a masters in digital marketing at the University of Bedfordshire. Picture: Social Media

He shares travel vlogs of his life in the UK to his 14 YouTube subscribers.

He also posts to his 4,300 followers on Facebook showing him setting up a child’s cot and how to prepare a hospital bag for ‘your newborn baby’.

On his LinkedIn he describes himself as an 'adventure lover' and warns 'toxic people to stay away' from him. 

Police named Masum yesterday and urged the public to contact them with any sightings.

Police said the victim and Masum are known to each other
Police said the victim and Masum are known to each other. Picture: West Yorkshire Police

Police were called to Westgate at the junction with Drewton Road at 3.21pm on Saturday after reports of a woman being stabbed by a man who then fled, and she later died in hospital.

Witnesses said she was stabbed ‘four to five times’ in the neck while shopping with a friend.

Geo Khan, 69, who runs a fruit a veg shop in Bradford, tried to resuscitate the woman, who was one of his customers. 

He said: “I was working on Saturday and I heard screams and ran out of my shop. I saw that the lady was lying face down on the pavement next to a pushchair with her five-month-old baby inside.

“I turned her over. There was a lot of blood and I checked for a pulse, but couldn't find one. I could see the knife wounds to her neck and I tried to do CPR. Her friend was screaming.”

The victim is yet to be formally identified, but is understood to be 27 years old, the force said. The baby was not harmed.

A knife was recovered from the scene of the incident, the force said.

Masum is described as an Asian man, of slim build.

He was pictured on CCTV wearing a duffle coat with three large horizontal lines of grey, white and black, light blue or grey tracksuit bottoms with a small black emblem on the left pocket and maroon trainers. A witness also reported seeing him wearing a grey hoodie with the hood up.

He is believed to have links to the Burnley and Chester areas.

Detective Chief Inspector Stacey Atkinson, of West Yorkshire Police’s Homicide and Enquiry Team, said: “We have had significant resources following up a number of lines of enquiry to locate Habibur Masum but at this time his whereabouts are unknown.

“A knife was recovered from the scene of the murder, but we cannot say if Habibur Masum is armed, and I would urge anyone who does see him not to approach him but to call 999 immediately.

"If anyone has any information about his movements or whereabouts since 3:20pm on Saturday please contact police as a matter of urgency.

“We understand that the murder of a young woman in such shocking circumstances has caused considerable concern in the local community. Residents can expect to continue to see a significant police presence in Bradford as we make further enquiries and conduct reassurance patrols in the area.”

Any current sightings of Masum should be reported to West Yorkshire Police via 999.

Any other information that could assist the investigation should be reported via Live Chat online or by calling 101, quoting log 1071 of April 6.

