Brazil's Covid variant a cause for 'concern', Boris Johnson warns

Boris Johnson admitted that he is "concerned" about the Brazilian Covid variant. Picture: UK Parliament

By Nick Hardinges

The emergence of a new Covid variant in Brazil is a "concern" but the government is "taking steps" to prevent it entering the UK, Boris Johnson has said.

Prime Minister Johnson issued the warning about the new strain of coronavirus while speaking to MPs on the Liaison Committee on Wednesday afternoon.

The UK leader expressed his worry about the variant but did not confirm whether a travel ban will be introduced for those arriving from Brazil.

"We are concerned about the new Brazilian variant," he told MPs.

"We already have tough measures to protect this country from new infections coming in from abroad and we are taking steps to do that in respect of the Brazilian variant."

Mr Johnson added that questions remain about the new strain of Covid-19, including whether it would be resistant to the vaccines.

"There are lots of questions we still have about that variant, we don't know, for instance, any more than we know whether the South African variant is vaccine-resistant."

The prime minister also said that understanding whether the vaccines work against the Brazilian and South African variants will play a part in deciding whether or not to re-open schools after the February half term.

However, he said: "I should stress, by the way, we have no evidence at present to think these strains are vaccine-resistant."

Labour MP Yvette Cooper later pressed the prime minister on what the steps were being taken to prevent the Brazillian variant from entering the UK.

She demanded he outlines the details of those steps, to which Mr Johnson repeatedly insisted that the government will introduce tests for all international arrivals later this week.

It comes after Japan's health ministry said on Sunday that it had identified a new Covid strain in four people who had arrived from Brazil's Amazonas state on 2 January.

However, the variant is said to differ from the highly transmissible strains found in Britain and South Africa.

Takaji Wakita, the head of Japan's National Institute of Infectious Diseases, said there was "no proof" that its infectiousness is higher.

Earlier on Wednesday, England's deputy chief medical officer Professor Jonathan Van-Tam told LBC listeners not to worry about the Covid vaccines working against new strains of the virus.

Speaking with LBC's Nick Ferrari on AskJVT, Prof Van-Tam said the issue is a "science concern," but said he "really didn't want any listeners to be too worried at this point."

He said it was a "normal situation" that the virus would mutate, as is the case with the flu, where the vaccine is changed annually to "match what we think is going to be circulating in the winter".

Prof Van-Tam said that the chances of any mutation "outwitting" the vaccine in one go "is pretty low".

"So if we were to see an effect, it would be a small degradation rather than going off a cliff," he added.

"I don’t think that's something we feel that is very likely but it’s something that scientifically we have to get to the bottom of.”

