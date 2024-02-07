‘Don’t take away my Breakaway!’: Brits gutted as Nestle announces plans to axe iconic chocolate bar after 54 years

By Jenny Medlicott

Brits have been left heartbroken after Nestle announced plans to axe the 'Breakway', one of its most iconic chocolate bars.

Nestle will be removing the historic ‘Breakaway’ bars from shelves after 54 years due to a decline in sales, the brand announced on Wednesday.

The iconic bar is set to go alongside Yorkie biscuit bars, as Nestle says it has plans to replace the chocolate goods with some new ‘exciting innovations’.

The Yorkie biscuit bar is not to be confused with regular Yorkies, which in a minor consolation to chocolate lovers Nestle has reassured will be “staying for good”.

The decision has left Brits gutted, as many have called on Nestle to rethink 'taking away their Breakaway'.

Many recalled their fond memories of the chocolate bar, which has been labelled a staple of childhood lunch boxes.

One wrote: “It's absolutely shocking the breakaway is going to be no more...as the advert said.."don't takeaway my breakaway”.

Another said: “Not happy in fact incandescent. Nestle are discontinuing Breakaway biscuits and Yorkie biscuit bars. I have at least one of those every day”.

While one joked: “Nestle discontinuing Breakaway bars and Yorkie biscuits bars is a scandal! Where do we riot?”

And it’s just one tragedy after the other for chocolate lovers, as the announcement follows Nestle’s decision to axe the Caramac bar last November.

While Nestle acknowledged that bidding the two bars farewell would be tough, it said more exciting products are on the way.

One of these includes a new variation of the Blue Riband bar, which will have a hazelnut filling layered between the bar’s wafers.

A Nestle spokesperson said: "We know fans will be disappointed to see it go, but it's time for us to say goodbye to Breakaway.

"We have seen a decline in the sales of Breakaway over the past few years and, unfortunately, we had to make the difficult decision to discontinue it.

"By saying goodbye to Breakaway, we can focus on our best-performing brands, as well as develop exciting new innovations to delight consumers' taste buds.

"While we know it's sad to see Yorkie Biscuit go, we want to assure shoppers that we have plenty of exciting new products lined up for 2024. Watch this space."

The Breakaway chocolate bar was first launched in 1970 by Rowntree Mackintosh and was later acquired by Nestle in 1988.