Tory Majority Reduced To One After Lib Dems Win Brecon By-Election

2 August 2019, 07:05 | Updated: 2 August 2019, 08:38

Liberal Democrat Jane Dodds after winning the Brecon and Radnorshire by-election
Liberal Democrat Jane Dodds after winning the Brecon and Radnorshire by-election. Picture: Getty

Boris Johnson has been dealt with a significant blow after the Conservatives lost the Brecon and Radnorshire by-election, leaving the new Prime Minister with a working majority of just one.

The Liberal Democrats won the mid-Wales constituency with 43.5% of the vote, ahead of former Tory MP Chris Davies on 39% after he triggered the by-election following his conviction for submitting false expenses.

Labour, which narrowly avoided losing its deposit after securing just 5.3% of the vote, were beaten into fourth place by the Brexit Party on 10.5%.

In her victory speech, the new MP Jane Dodds had this message for the Prime Minister: "Stop playing with the future of our communities and rule out a no deal Brexit now."

Jo Swinson, the recently elected leader of the Liberal Democrats, welcomed the result, saying the result showed "the country doesn't have to settle for Boris Johnson or Jeremy Corbyn".

"Boris Johnson's shrinking majority makes it clear that he has no mandate to crash us out of the EU."

Leader of the Lib Dems in the House of Lords, Lord Newby, told Tom Swarbrick he was "delighted" Jane Dodds was elected the MP for Brecon.

More to follow...

