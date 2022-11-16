Breaking News

Brentford and England striker Ivan Toney charged with 232 counts of breaching betting rules

Breaking News. Picture: Global

By Fran Way

Brentford and England striker Ivan Toney has been charged with 232 counts of breaching betting rules.

The FA announced tonight that the player has been charged with misconduct in relation to alleged breachers of The FA's Betting rules.

It is alleged that the Brentford FC forward breached the FA Rule E8 232 times between February 25 2017 and January 23 2021.

Ivan Toney has until Thursday November 24 to provide a response.

This is a breaking news story, more to follow.