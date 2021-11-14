Brentford stabbings: Man charged with murder after 20-year-old dies

A man has been charged with murder after the Brentford stabbings. Picture: Google/LBC

By Will Taylor

A man has been charged with murder after a fatal stabbing in Brentford.

Ali Abucar Ali, 20, died in the incident while an unnamed 82-year-old woman was left in a serious condition in hospital, the Metropolitan Police said.

Norris Henry, 37, of Brentford, West London, was charged with murder and attempted murder, the force announced early on Sunday.

He is due to appear at Uxbridge Magistrates' Court on Monday.

The Met said it was called to Albany Parade on the evening of Friday, November 12, where they found the man and woman had suffered stab injuries.

Ali Abucar Ali was pronounced dead at the scene while the woman was taken to hospital.

She remains under care there, but her injuries are not thought to be life threatening.

Detectives have asked for anyone with information to all 101 quoting reference CAD 6423/12Nov, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.