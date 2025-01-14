UK ‘one of world’s least work-oriented countries’ claims Brewdog founder - as he slams obsession with 'work-life balance'

14 January 2025, 19:57

BrewDog co-founder James Watt.
James Watt, the founder and former CEO of BrewDog, says people are obsessed with a with a “work-life balance". Picture: Alamy

By Flaminia Luck

The founder and former CEO of BrewDog has claimed the UK is one of the “least work-oriented countries in the world” and urged people to move beyond their obsession with a “work-life balance.”

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

James Watt, who co-founded the popular beer brand in 2007, said the idea of work-life balance is a concept created by individuals dissatisfied with their careers and instead suggested people should strive for “work-life integration.”

When he left the company, he mentioned plans to “take a bit of time off, to travel, to spend more time with my family and friends,” while also noting his intention to “dedicate some more time to my other business interests.”

Before his departure, several former employees had signed a letter criticising the “toxic attitudes” in the workplace and a “culture of fear” linked to Watt and co-founder Martin Dickie.

Watt stepped down from BrewDog's daily operations last year after 17 years but retains his ownership stake and holds the title of “captain and co-founder” in a non-executive role.

The company apologised and promised to learn from the situation, though they later faced backlash for reversing a pledge to pay real living wages.

Read more: Kate keeps promise in emotional return to hospital where she had cancer treatment

Read more: Major clues emerge in hunt for missing Aberdeen sisters, as desperate search enters second week

Martin Dickie and James Watt from BrewDog
Several former employees signed a letter criticising 'toxic attitudes' in the workplace . Picture: Getty

“I think the whole concept of work-life balance was invented by people who hate the work that they do. If you love what you do, you don’t need work-life balance, you need work-life integration,” Watt shared in a now-deleted Instagram post, accompanied by his fiancée, actor and businesswoman Georgia Toffolo.

Toffolo chimed in, saying, “It’s so true, when I met James I was quite taken aback at how aligned we are in the important stuff and one of those things was a lack of work-life balance in a really beautiful way.”

“Work knows no bounds. Constantly in our home, we are working but we do things we find incredibly fulfilling and we also have a supportive other half that loves that high-octane obsession with what we do,” she continued.

“I’ve always known I would end up with someone like James because it wouldn’t work otherwise.

"If someone was saying ‘you need to knock off now,’ I would be thinking ‘what, do you not like my business? Do you not believe in me? Are we not striving towards the same thing?’”

Watt deleted the original post and stated he had removed the first video due to abusive messages.

He said: “I’m always up for respectful discussion but there is, after all, only so many times you can be called a gay Scottish egg-headed c*** in one day."

To “add context” to his first video, he said his content was for entrepreneurs and those aiming to “push their careers forward” and merely represented his own views on the issue.

In December, Watt suggested he could delay his marriage to Toffolo for several years for tax relief purposes.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Trump slammed for 'exploiting human tragedy' over LA wildfires - as niece labels the president-elect a 'chaos agent'

Trump slammed for 'exploiting human tragedy' over LA wildfires - as niece labels the president-elect a 'chaos agent'

Police and private security officers near an opening to a gold mine in Stilfontein, South Africa, where hundreds of illegal miners are trapped

Rescuers bid to bring out survivors among hundreds trapped in South African mine

x

Police name two teenagers over fatal stabbing of 14-year-old boy on south London bus

Sevilla footballer Kike Salas has been detained by police

Spanish football star arrested over 'match fixing scam'

Britain's Princess Kate, center, visits The Royal Marsden Hospital, London

'It's a relief to now be in remission': Princess of Wales opens up about cancer treatment in surprise hospital visit

Exclusive
Suella Braverman has admitted she would be open to a coalition between the Conservatives and Reform

‘There is not space for two Conservative parties’: Suella Braverman calls for Tory election pact with Reform

Exclusive
Suella Braverman admits Conservatives 'could have done more' to probe grooming gangs amid calls for national inquiry

Suella Braverman admits Conservatives 'could have done more' to probe grooming gangs amid calls for national inquiry

A red model house created by artist Mikael Genberg and scheduled to launch into space on a Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral in Florida on Wednesday

Swedish artist’s model house could soon find permanent home on Moon

Nato chief Mark Rutte said the mission, named “Baltic Sentry”, will involve increased surveillance of ships

Nato launches mission to protect undersea cables amid heightened fears of Russian sabotage

Tulip Siddiq MP outside 10 Downing Street, central London.

Under fire fraud minister Tulip Siddiq resigns amid corruption probe

New French Prime Minister Francois Bayrou outlines his top priorities in a speech at the National Assembly in Paris

France’s new PM plans renegotiation of contested move to raise retirement age

Britain has banned imports of livestock from Germany amid an outbreak of foot and mouth.

UK bans imports of pigs, cattle and sheep from Germany in bid to prevent foot and mouth outbreak

Glogowek Castle in Poland

Polish town invites Elon Musk to buy castle for European headquarters

Aspiring drill rapper and three gang members who 'glorified' murder in rap video jailed for life

Aspiring drill rapper and three gang members who 'glorified' murder in rap video jailed for life

Michelle Obama speaking at the Royal Festival Hall in London during her visit to the UK to publicise her memoir Becoming

Michelle Obama to miss Trump’s inauguration as ex-US presidents set to attend

Sam Kerr is alleged to have insulted, threatened, or caused alarm or distress to a police officer

Chelsea star arrives at court over allegations of racially aggravated harassment

Latest News

See more Latest News

Andrew Tate (L) and his brother Tristan Tate are pictured inside The Court of Appeal in Bucharest.

Romanian court lifts house arrest on Andrew Tate as sex crime probe hits roadblock

Nato Secretary-General Mark Rutte addresses a press conference as part of a summit of the Baltic Sea Nato countries in Helsinki, Finland

Nato announces new mission to protect undersea cables in Baltic Sea region

Lebanese Prime Minister-designate Nawaf Salam speaks to the media after meeting President Joseph Aoun

Lebanon’s new PM vows to rebuild after economic meltdown and war with Israel

Rachel Reeves says UK must go 'further and faster' in search of growth - as Chancellor faces criticism over China visit

Rachel Reeves says UK must go 'further and faster' in search of growth - as Chancellor faces criticism over China visit
Actor and comedian Tony Slattery who has died following a heart attack aged 65

Comedian and actor Tony Slattery dies aged 65 following heart attack

A man who scammed football fans looking to purchase tickets for the Champions League final has been jailed

Scammer jailed after swindling fans of nearly £40k with fake Liverpool tickets

Demonstrators hold torches during a protest in Tel Aviv calling for the immediate release of hostages held in the Gaza Strip by Hamas

Hamas accepts draft agreement for Gaza ceasefire and hostage release – officials

Woman, 53, ‘duped into thinking she was dating Brad Pitt with AI images’ sent £697,000 to scammers

Woman, 53, ‘duped into thinking she was dating Brad Pitt with AI images’ sent £697,000 to scammers
The Princess of Wales during a visit to the Royal Marsden Hospital, London, where she received her cancer treatment, to personally thank staff for her care.

Kate keeps promise in emotional return to hospital where she had cancer treatment

Blue Origin New Rocket

Jeff Bezos confirms second try for rocket after last-minute postponement

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Queen Elizabeth II and Anthony Blunt

Queen Elizabeth was 'kept in the dark for a decade' about Soviet spy who infiltrated her household, MI5 files reveal
King Charles is set to visit Poland to pay respects to those that died in Holocaust.

King Charles to visit Poland to mark 80th anniversary of Auschwitz liberation

A single house was seen left standing amid the huge destruction caused by the fires

Miracle of Malibu: Lone house pictured still standing as LA fires leave $50bn trail of destruction

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Rushing through the Chagos deal would be an unnecessary mistake

Rushing through the Chagos deal would be an unnecessary mistake

Critical incidents declared in hospitals

Several NHS trusts in England declare critical incidents: Is your hospital one of those affected?
Anti-Jewish racism is 'out of control', according to the Anti-Semitism Policy Trust

Anti-Jewish racism is out of control on the internet's 'anti-Semitism superhighways' - ministers must take action
The Oxford Street M&S demolition is a shame, but the debate has been worthwhile, writes Catherine Croft of the Twentieth Century Society

Oxford Street M&S demolition decision is a shame - but the public debate has been very welcome
Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure.

Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure—As long as he sticks to it
Cat Eccles MP is backing Kim Leadbeater's Assisted Dying bill

Why the Assisted Dying Bill is a vital step for the terminally ill

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short.

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short

As the non-dom tax regime ends, 'The Labour government does need to be wary of alienating non-doms and high net worth individuals from living and working in the UK'.

Labour need to be wary of alienating non-doms and the rich - they could flee UK after Budget
Lily Ebert died aged 100 last week

Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert never lost her kindness, despite the horror she witnessed

Johnny Jenkins says we have a serious problem in this country with people running late

Lateness isn’t just inconvenient - it’s unacceptable

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News