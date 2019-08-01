Brexit Countdown Clock Delivered To Downing Street

1 August 2019, 16:57

Brexit countdown clock 10 Downing Street Boris Johnson
A package containing a digital countdown clock is carried in to 10 Downing Street in London. Picture: PA

As the 31st October Brexit deadline looms, a Brexit countdown clock worth an estimated £500 has been delivered to Downing Street.

10 Downing Street has confirmed that the Brexit countdown clock is to be displayed in Prime Minister Boris Johnson's office.

A similar clock has also been hung in Conservative Party headquarters below a message saying "we will have delivered Brexit and left the EU by".

Party Chair James Cleverly posed for a photo with the countdown clock, which has been shared on social media.

It is not clear how much the clocks cost, but similar items sell online for more than £500, plus VAT.

The Conservatives are footing the bill rather than taxpayers, according to a party spokesperson.

There are 92 days until Britain is due to leave the EU, which Mr Johnson has promised will happen on time "do or die".

Comments

Loading...

Latest News

Dominic Raab accused of 'misleading public' over claim of no-deal Brexit warning
Derbyshire Residents Evacuated As Whaley Bridge Dam Collapses

Derbyshire Residents Evacuated As Whaley Bridge Dam Partly Collapses

Boris Johnson orders Brexit countdown clock for Downing Street

'We should be afraid of no-deal Brexit', says Irish PM Leo Varadkar

Ekaterina Karaglanova murder: Man 'confesses' to killing social media star

The News Explained

Alexander Nix, Damian Collins MP, and Brittany Kaiser

Fresh Evidence Relating To Cambridge Analytica And Brexit Campaign Published By DCMS Committee
Nick Ferrari discusses the new ovarian cancer drug

Ovarian Cancer Drug Will Make "Massive" Difference To Patients, Expert Tells Nick Ferrari
How many Prime Ministers have served throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s reign?

How Many British Prime Ministers Have Served Throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s Reign?
Boris Johnson's Cabinet is actually Remain-heavy

Boris Johnson's Cabinet: How Did They Vote On Brexit And Theresa May's Deal?
Boris Johnson will have to write the "letters of last resort" on Wednesday

Boris Johnson's First PM Task Is To Decide What To Do If Britain Is Obliterated By A Nuclear Strike