Brexit 'greatest moment in the modern history of our great nation' says Nigel Farage

Nigel Farage has said Britain leaving the EU is “the greatest moment in the modern history of our great nation.”

The Brexit Party leader gave a jubilant speech to a Leave Means Leave rally in London’s Parliament Square moments before 11pm, when Brexit officially took place.

The dedicated Brexiteer was joined at the packed rally, attended by thousands, including Wetherspoons boss Tim Martin, radio presenter Julia Hartley-Brewer and Brexit Party MEP Ann Widdecombe.

As the clock hit 11pm, the crowd erupted into cheers, with smoke let off and flags raised into the air.

Speaking to the crowd in central London moments earlier, Mr Farage said: "In just 14 minutes' time something truly remarkable is going to happen.

Nigel Farage celebrates as Britain leaves the EU at 11pm on 31 January. Picture: PA

"Something that I fought for 27 years and something many thousands of you have given your time and money for.

"In 13 minutes' time we will leave the European Union.

"We did it. We transformed the landscape of our country.

"There are some that say we shouldn't celebrate tonight, but we are going to celebrate tonight.

"There is one thing above all we must celebrate tonight and it is this: The reason we are here tonight is because Westminster became detached from the people in this country.”

He continued: "The people have beaten the establishment. The real winner tonight is democracy. And I am someone who believes we should be pro-Europe, but not the European Union.

"We have won a very great victory.

"An amazing thing has happened today, Tony Blair has said today there is no point looking back. We made a decision, we are leaving the European Union and we must work together to make it a success.

"And now we have in Boris Johnson a charismatic prime minister, who is saying all the right things.

"We want him to keep to his promises. We will keep him to his promises.

The moment the Brexit countdown hits zero. Picture: PA

"I think there is a good chance he will deliver. I think the Conservative Party learnt a lesson in those European elections.

"Let us celebrate tonight as we have never done before.

"This is the greatest moment in the modern history of our great nation."

Mr Farage’s speech came after Prime Minister Boris Johnson heralded the breaking of a new dawn, saying Brexit would "unleash the full potential" of the UK.

In a speech to the nation, Boris Johnson said that government had “obeyed the people” as he hailed the long-awaited arrival of Brexit, but acknowledged the disappointment of millions of Brits who wanted to remain in Europe.

Jubilant Brexiteers celebrate Britain leaving the EU. Picture: PA

Elsewhere in the UK, fireworks were let off to celebrate, including in Morley, West Yorkshire, where MP Andrea Jenkyns hosted a commemorative event.

Parties took place in pubs across the country, with happy Brexiteers raising glasses and singing the national anthem.