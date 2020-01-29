Live

Brexit LIVE: European Parliament to ratify Withdrawal Agreement in historic vote

British MEPs and their assistants were seen in tears at a ceremony ahead of the vote. Picture: PA

The European Parliament is expected to ratify Boris Johnson's Brexit deal this afternoon in a historic vote.

MEPs are debating the merits of the Withdrawal Agreement, which will see the UK leave the European Union on 31 January.

Many have opted to wear red and blue scarves with the world 'always united' sewn into the fabric.

The vote is expected to take place at 5pm UK time.

Follow all the events on this historic day in our live blog.