Live

Brexit night LIVE: Just hours remain until historic moment Britain leaves the EU

31 January 2020, 17:24

Pro Brexit campaigners dance in the street on 31 January
Pro Brexit campaigners dance in the street on 31 January. Picture: Getty

Britain is just hours away from leaving the EU, almost four years after the historic referendum.

At 11pm GMT, the UK will formally leave the bloc, following the public's vote to leave on 23 June 2016.

Boris Johnson is set to address the nation at 10pm, calling for unity and looking forward to "a new era."

Celebrations are planned across the UK, including Nigel Farage's Leave Means Leave party in Parliament Square.

Follow our live updates...

Happening Now

Comments

Loading...

Latest News

Coronavirus: Briton in 'frantic' dash to get family on Wuhan evacuation flight

Gang convicted of trying to steal £4m worth of gems from international jeweller

Coronavirus: Britons evacuated from Wuhan arrive in UK

Coronavirus: Virologist reveals the science behind fight to find vaccine for global outbreak

Milkman stabbed in the stomach while completing early morning round in Cheshire

The News Explained

Banksy's EU painting

Brexit Day: What will change after 31st January and what will stay the same?
Huawei: what does Boris Johnson's 5G decision mean?

Huawei: what does Boris Johnson's 5G decision mean?

Huawei: why the government's decision is so important

Huawei: why the government's decision is so important

LBC explains: 10 years of the UK's immigration policies in under 10 minutes

LBC explains: 10 years of the UK's immigration policies in under 10 minutes
People in China protect themselves from the coronavirus

Coronavirus: What you need to know about the deadly Chinese superbug