Brexit night LIVE: Just hours remain until historic moment Britain leaves the EU

Pro Brexit campaigners dance in the street on 31 January. Picture: Getty

Britain is just hours away from leaving the EU, almost four years after the historic referendum.

At 11pm GMT, the UK will formally leave the bloc, following the public's vote to leave on 23 June 2016.

Boris Johnson is set to address the nation at 10pm, calling for unity and looking forward to "a new era."

Celebrations are planned across the UK, including Nigel Farage's Leave Means Leave party in Parliament Square.

Follow our live updates...