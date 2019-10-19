Live

Brexit Live: MPs Meet To Vote On Johnson's Brexit Deal

19 October 2019, 08:16 | Updated: 19 October 2019, 10:16

The Prime Minister is facing a crunch vote
The Prime Minister is facing a crunch vote. Picture: PA

MPs will decide today whether to back Boris Johnson's last-minute Brexit deal - on what's being called "Super Saturday."

The debate in Parliament begins at 9:30 this morning with a vote later which is so far too close to call.

Opposition parties don't support the withdrawal agreement.Even if it passes, the whole process could be delayed by an amendment put forward by MP Sir Oliver Letwin.

Follow all the events as they develop in our live Brexit blog.

