Brexit Party MEPs Turn Their Backs During European Anthem In EU Parliament

2 July 2019, 10:26 | Updated: 2 July 2019, 14:29

Nigel Farage and his Brexit Party MEPs have turned their backs during the playing of the European anthem as they entered the EU Parliament for the first time.

During the live rendition of Ode To Joy, the newly-elected MEPs for the Brexit Party stood with their backs to the front of the chamber.

European Parliament President Antonio Tajani told them: "You stand for the anthem of another country," insisting it is a sign of respect whether you approve of the EU or not.

Brexit Party MEPs turn their backs during the EU anthem
Brexit Party MEPs turn their backs during the EU anthem. Picture: EU Parliament

LBC presenter Iain Dale labelled their show of defiance "pathetic".

But Nigel Farage tweeted: "The Brexit Party has already made its presence felt."

Users on Twitter have likened the action to the Poznan - the celebration used by Manchester City fans where they turn their back on the action after a goal.

