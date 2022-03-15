Breaking News Exclusive

Brexit 'a loss for the world' and EU Parliament would welcome UK back, Verhofstadt says

By Sophie Barnett

Brexit was a "loss for the world" and 90 per cent of the European Parliament would welcome the UK back, Guy Verhofstadt has told LBC in an exclusive interview.

Speaking exclusively to LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast, the MEP and ex-EU Brexit coordinator claimed "90% of the European Parliament" would be in favour of bringing the UK back into the EU.

"I'm still continuing to think that in a world, as we see it today, with the aggression of Russia, would have been stronger today if the UK was part of the EU - that I'm pretty sure," he told Nick.

"Brexit was a loss for everybody, for Britain and also for the European Union.

"We never know what will happen, Nick, in the future."

Read more: 'He's not doing a good job': Guy Verhofstadt slams Boris over Ukraine crisis

He continued: "There will be, in my opinion, a generation of young politicians in the UK who will say oh look - let's work together, let's enter in the European Union and let's change the European Union for the better."

Nick asked Mr Verhofstadt whether part of 'Renew Europe' would be for the UK to renew its membership of the European Union.

"Exactly, yes," he replied.

"I think 90% of the European Parliament and European Politicians would like that - or be in favour of that."

He added that he is a member of Renew Europe, alongside French President Macron.

Members are working on a "real project for the future of Europe, a different Europe, a Europe which is more efficient, not always acting too little too late", he explained.

More follows...