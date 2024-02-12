Bride cancels wedding after guests refuse to pay £1,000 to attend ceremony - wrecking her relationship

By Kieran Kelly

A bride-to-be has been broken up with by her fiancée after she cancelled their wedding due to guests refusing to pay £1,000 each to attend.

The bride-to-be, named Susan, took to social media to explain her plan to marry her childhood sweetheart.

But her lifelong dream took a term when her friends and family refused to help pay.

According to Susan, their wedding was expected to cost $60,000 (around £35,000).

So, in order to pay for the wedding, Susan requested that guests give them $1500 as a gift (just under £900).

Only a few of her friends and family obliged, so the wedding was called off as they couldn't afford it anymore.

She wrote on Facebook: "Dear friends, it comes with great sadness that I am announcing the cancellation of the wedding. I apologise for cancelling only four days beforehand.

"Unfortunately, [fiancée] and I have broken up due to some recent and irreparable problems. We have decided to end our relationship and not go forth with any future proceedings," she said.

"I specifically, I mean specifically, asked for cash gifts. How could we have our wedding that we dreamed of without proper funding?" Susan continued.

"We’d sacrificed so much and only asked each guest for around $1,500. We talked to a few people who even promised us more to make our dream come true."

Susan, clearly frustrated by what she sees as a lack of generosity by her friends, went on: "Our request for $1,500 for all other guests was not f***ing out of the ordinary.

"Like, we made it clear. If you couldn’t contribute, you weren’t invited to our exclusive wedding. It’s a once and a lifetime party [sic]."

When they realised they would not be able to afford their wedding, Susan's then-partner suggested they elope in Las Vegas, but Susan 'laughed in his face at the idea'.

But now, Susan has been left with no partner, no maid of honour and has been blocked by all bridesmaids on social media, who labelled her "crazy".