Brighton and Hove Albion footballer arrested on suspicion of sexual assault

6 October 2021, 22:36 | Updated: 6 October 2021, 22:38

A Brighton and Hove Albion player has been arrested on suspicion of sexual assault.
A Brighton and Hove Albion player has been arrested on suspicion of sexual assault. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

A Brighton and Hove Albion footballer has been arrested on suspicion of sexual assault after a woman was allegedly attacked.

A man in his 40s and a man in his 20s were arrested following the alleged incident at a Brighton venue in the early hours of Wednesday morning, Sussex Police said.

The Premier League club later confirmed a player was involved in the investigation.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: "Two men have been arrested after a woman reported being sexually assaulted at a venue in Brighton, in the early hours of Wednesday.

"A man in his 40s and a man in his 20s, both from Brighton, were arrested on suspicion of sexual assault and remain in police custody at this time."

The woman is receiving specialist support from officers, the spokesperson added.

A Brighton spokesperson said: "Brighton and Hove Albion are aware that one of its players is assisting police with the investigation of an alleged offence.

"The matter is subject to a legal process and the club is therefore unable to make further comment at this time."

