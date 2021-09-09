Breaking News

Bristol: Knifeman holds people hostage in petrol station as armed officers send in negotiator

Staff members are said to be holed up inside a safe room in the Morrisons at a petrol station on Hengrove Way, Bristol. Picture: Google Maps

By Joe Cook

Police have deployed armed police and a hostage negotiator after a man with a knife took multiple people hostage in a Bristol petrol station.

Avon and Somerset Police said at around 9am that they were at the scene, with staff members holed up in a safe room in a shop in the petrol station.

One person has been hospitalised with injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening, the force said.

Local media outlet Hits Radio Brisol News reports that "loud bangs and flashes of light" have been witnessed at the petrol station, which they say are believed to be police stun grenades.

Armed officers and a negotiator have been deployed to try to bring the incident to a safe conclusion.

Members of the public are urged to avoid the area. 2/2 — Avon and Somerset Police (@ASPolice) September 9, 2021

A large number of police and multiple ambulances have been deployed at the station.

The police have urged members of the public to avoid the area and have closed Hengrove Way.

Officers were called at 7.36am on Thursday and were at the scene by 7.41am, they added.

More to follow.