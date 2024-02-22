Bristol stabbings: Families of teenage boys pay tribute after deaths of 'best friends'

22 February 2024, 19:51

The devasted families of “best friends” Mason Rist, 15, and Max Dixon, 16, have paid tribute to the teenage boys
The devasted families of “best friends” Mason Rist, 15, and Max Dixon, 16, have paid tribute to the teenage boys. Picture: Avon and Somerset Police
Sukhmani Sethi

By Sukhmani Sethi

The devasted families of “best friends” Mason Rist, 15, and Max Dixon, 16, have paid tribute to the teenage boys who were stabbed to death on Ilminster Avenue in Knowle West, south Bristol, on 27 January.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Emergency services scrambled to the scene and the boys were taken to Southmead Hospital and Bristol Royal Hospital for Children by ambulance, where they later died in the early hours of the morning the next day.

Seven people have been charged in connection with the attack, five of whom have been charged with murder, and all have been remanded into custody, while a total of 13 people have now been arrested by Avon and Somerset Police.

Mason’s family paid tribute to the Liverpool FC fan as a "precious son, brother, grandson, nephew, uncle, cousin and friend to many" who was planning on starting college later in the year.

In a statement, they said they found some comfort that their son would now be “together forever” with his best friend, while Max’s family ​​thanked people for their support of the two boys.

Max’s family, who lovingly described the teenager as"respectful, fun, cheeky" and a "mummy’s boy" added: “The world is worse off not having you in it”.

Pictures of the two boys were displayed on a screen prior to kick-off ahead of the match between Bristol City and Leeds United
Pictures of the two boys were displayed on a screen prior to kick-off ahead of the match between Bristol City and Leeds United . Picture: Getty

Mason's family released a statement through Avon and Somerset Police saying that the boy was set to start college later this year before his life was "cruelly taken from him".

"Our dearest Mason, loved by many, a precious son, brother, grandson, nephew, uncle, cousin and friend to many," they said.

"There are not enough words to describe the pain we are feeling as a family.

"A kind, gentle soul who loved his PlayStation and Liverpool Football Club.

"We have found some comfort in the knowledge that you left this world with your best friend, Max. You will now be together forever. Also back with your dad.

"We will all miss you forever, until we meet again. We all love you so much. YNWA."

Max’s mum Leanne Ekland said: "My beautiful brown eyed boy, you were my surprise baby, surprise boy, you were nameless for a week as I thought you were going to be a girl but Max you were so loved, you brought so much happiness to our lives.”

Anthony Snook, 44, is amongst the five charged with the murder of the two boys, while the other four, aged 14, 15, 16, and 17, cannot be named for legal reasons.

Jamie Ogbourne, 26, and Bailey Westcott, 22, who are both from Bristol, face two charges of assisting an offender.

A provisional date for the trial has been fixed for October 7 this year, but all seven defendants will appear in court for a plea hearing on April 26.

